Kylie Jenner shares what’s in her handbag

Since the announcement that ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is ending, Kylie Jenner may have hinted on how the famous family will attempt to maintain their fame and relevancy.

Kim, Kris and Khloe took to Instagram last week, saying that the show which propelled the family to fame and became the “mothership” of their brand will broadcast its final season next year.

Kim wrote: “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

The reality star added: “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.” With the announcement, there is the question of how will the family move forward without the influence of the show? The answer is Kylie Jenner who had always been in the backseat of the show and has used the power of social media to create an empire that is estimated to be worth a billion dollars.

After the launch of her Lip Kits back in 2015, the supermodel used her fame on Instagram to bring in the moolah, with little to no use for an advertising budget because of her massive following. Kylie, 23 has more than 195 million followers on Instagram and 35 million followers on Twitter. Now it appears that the Kardashians are using social media more than ever, with Kylie’s latest YouTube video becoming a long ad for a number of her products.

Titled “What’s In My Bag” the reality star showed the contents of her Birkin, and it is without a doubt that she would advertise a few Kylie Cosmetics products. However, for eight minutes, Kylie plugged away harder than usual, showing off new products and upcoming release dates. Here are the contents of her Birkin:

* Unreleased Kylie Skin hand sanitiser

* A Kylie Skin PR card for a soon-to-be-released hyaluronic acid serum, including a plug for the release date.

* The Kylie x KKW Fragrance collab, which Kylie called her “favourite perfume of all time”.

* Unreleased Kylie Skin scrunchies.

* Kylie x Kendall blotting powder.

* Kylie Skin sunscreen.

* Kylie Skin wipes.

* A face mask from Kim’s Skims line.

* Kylie Skin lip balms along with an announcement for an upcoming restock.

* A plug for Kylie’s collab with Ulta for plumping lip gloss, including the release date.

* Numerous Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, including one that’s yet to be released.

* The Kylie x Kendall lip blush.

Although Kylie included some products that were not part of a Kardashian business, netizens thought that the real reason for the video was about self-promotion. A debate in the comments section ensued with other netizens saying that of course, Kylie would have a bag full of her own products.

Khloe showed further proof that the Kardashians are leveraging toward Instagram and influencing once KUTWTK ends, by uploading her latest ad for Febreze to her 121 million followers.

Kourtney also promoted her wellness and lifestyle brand Poosh on Instagram. Kim appeared to see similar success to Kylie in promoting her products on social media. She recently released a new maternity line with Skims.

Watch the YouTube video here. /TISG