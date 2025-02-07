MALAYSIA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), Malaysia’s oldest railway network, is stepping up its services to meet the surge in demand during the Thaipusam period, ensuring smooth travel for worshippers and visitors. With increased train frequencies, extended service hours, and enhanced safety measures, KTMB aims to provide a seamless and secure commuting experience, particularly in high-traffic areas like KL Sentral.

24-hour train services for Thaipusam

To accommodate Hindu devotees and the general public celebrating Thaipusam, KTMB will operate a 24-hour train service from Feb 9 to 12. The service will be available at all KTM Komuter stations in the Klang Valley, and free rides will be available from Feb 10 to 11.

“This initiative is to accommodate Hindu devotees and the general public celebrating Thaipusam this weekend,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke said ahead of the celebration, as reported by MalayMail.

Currently, KTM Komuter runs 96 daily trips. KTMB will introduce 44 additional daily trips to handle the increased passenger load, bringing the total to 140 on peak days. Over the four days, 118 additional services will be provided, resulting in 494 trips.

Additional trains will run after the usual last train each day, starting at 9.55 pm from Pulau Sebang to Batu Caves and 9.30 pm from Klang to Batu Caves.

More services for KL Sentral users to ease congestion

Recognising KL Sentral’s role as a key transit hub in Malaysia, KTMB plans to enhance service at the station. Instead of the usual one-hour intervals, train services will run every 30 minutes from 9:30 am onwards. This increase in frequency is expected to significantly reduce congestion and improve the commuting experience for thousands of passengers.

Authorities estimate that approximately 500,000 passengers will use KTMB’s services during the Thaipusam period, marking a 10% increase from last year, according to MalayMail. The enhanced schedule at KL Sentral is a crucial step in managing this surge efficiently.

Safety and passenger facilities improved

KTMB has been preparing since early January to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for worshippers heading to Batu Caves, Kuala Selangor, and the Sri Subramaniar Temple. Measures include improved passenger exit regulations, enhanced waiting areas, and additional handrails at stations.

“In terms of safety, police personnel will be deployed to ensure all trains are in optimal condition. Additional shuttle buses will run during this period,” Loke added.

Before boarding, passengers are advised to plan and ensure they have a valid payment method, such as a debit card, credit card, or Touch ‘n Go card. This will help minimise delays at ticketing gates and ensure a smoother boarding process, especially during peak travel hours.

“With these improvements, we hope to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for all Thaipusam visitors,” Loke concluded.