Kristen Stewart looks very much like Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Hollywood — When it was announced that Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer, there were some people who were skeptical. Even fans of Kristen Stewart were not convinced.

The biopic features a time when Princess Diana realised that her marriage to Prince Charles was over, during Christmas weekend in the early 1990s, according to a report by Buzzfeed on January 28.

However a sneak peek of Kristen Stewart dressed up as Princess Diana has caught the attention of many. The resemblance is uncanny.

Director Pablo Larraín previously told Deadline, “Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her.”

Born on April 9, 1990, Kristen Jaymes Stewart is an American actress and filmmaker. She rose to stardom for her lead role as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series (2008–2012), which collectively grossed over S$3.3 billion worldwide. The world’s highest-paid actress in 2010 and 2012, she is the recipient of several accolades, including a César Award, which has made her the only American actress to win.

Born and raised in Los Angeles to parents who both worked in the entertainment industry, Stewart was first notice at the age of 12 for her role as the daughter of Jodie Foster’s character in David Fincher’s thriller Panic Room (2002). She subsequently starred in Speak (2004), Catch That Kid (2004), Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005), and Into the Wild (2007).

In 2010, she was awarded the BAFTA Rising Star Award. After starring in the fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Stewart eschewed roles in big-budget films in favour of independent productions in the years following.

She took on roles in the dramas Camp X-Ray and Still Alice (both 2014), and the science fiction romance Equals (2016). In 2015, she garnered critical acclaim for her performance in Olivier Assayas’ drama film Clouds of Sils Maria, which won her the César Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Stewart reunited with Assayas the following year in the supernatural thriller Personal Shopper (2016) and made her directorial debut with the 2017 short film Come Swim. She returned to mainstream Hollywood with leading roles in the action films Charlie’s Angels (2019) and Underwater (2020).

