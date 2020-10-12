Kris Jenner cries as Kourtney says she felt “everyone was ganging up on me”

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — The feud in the Kardashian-Jenner family between Kourtney and Kim has left momager Kris Jenner devastated. The latter broke down in tears when her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she had felt bullied by her siblings for years.

In a rare heart-to-heart moment in a coming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kris discussed the altercation between Kourtney and Kim that ended in violence last year. KUWTK is ending in early 2021 after 14 years.

“I just wanted to tell you that I watched the episode this morning on the way to shoot today,” Kris told Kourtney. “I just feel really bad,” said the mum of six, dabbing her eyes.

The fight broke out when Kim lashed out at Kourtney, accusing her of not working as hard as her other siblings. A fight ensued which led to Kourtney slapping Kim so hard that her make-up transferred to the wall.

- Advertisement -

Kris decided to call for a meeting after reviewing the uncomfortable footage of her daughters scrapping. Kourtney, who is usually stoic, became emotional when she revealed some home truths to her mother.

“I’m fine now, it’s just like everyone was ganging up on me for like two f****** years,” she admitted. She left the reality TV show this year, said she felt as though there was no room to be an individual in the Kardashian bubble. “It’s just such a natural thing in our family, what everyone does, if anyone goes anyway against what everyone else is doing, it just seems like they just attack. I feel better now,” she added.

Khloe, who pulled Kourtney and Kim apart during their fight, admitted that she was also guilty of being mean to Kourtney. “Kourtney and I have really been working on our relationship,” she says.

“Before the fight episode aired, we were really reconnecting, things were better. And then of course when the episode airs, all that we’ve already gone through and worked through our stuff, it brings up old emotions again.

“It makes me really, really sad to see the divide between all of us,” she explains. “I love Kourtney and I want her to feel loved and valued by me too.”

Kourtney’s fight with Kim was not her first war with her sister on camera. Two years ago, things turned bad when Kim cruelly described Kourtney as the “least interesting to look at” out of the five sisters. Kourtney decided not to be part of the annual Christmas holiday picture which resulted in Kim lashing out and calling her selfish. The episode aired and the feud between the sisters continued on Twitter.

“We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. #KUWTK” Kourtney told her fans as she watched the show along with them.

Kim then snapped back: “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Thankfully, the family managed to patch things up and Kourtney even had the phrase “least interesting to look at” emblazoned on party favours at her 40th birthday bash to show they had moved past the drama. /TISG