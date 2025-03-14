Korean star golfer Si Woo Kim is eager to win The Players Championship for a second time, a feat that would place him alongside great golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Scottie Scheffler.

The athlete said: “It’s been a while since I’ve won, and I do have a thirst for another win… But if I focus too much on that, it can make me anxious and affect my play. I want to take it shot by shot, and if the opportunity to win comes, I’ll be ready to grab it. Also, since the trophy design has changed, it would be nice to collect the new one.”

Si Woo Kim’s performance

The Korean athlete made history in 2017 when he became the youngest player to win the PGA Tour’s flagship event at 21. By overcoming one of the strongest fields in golf, he positioned himself in the spotlight and became a four-time Tour winner.

When he claimed victory in 2017, he received a crystal trophy. Since then, the prestigious tournament has unveiled a new “gold man” trophy, designed in the shape of a swinging golfer, which has become a key part of the PGA Tour logo.

Kim’s confidence has been boosted by a career-best final round of 64 at last year’s Players Championship, where he finished tied for sixth. This performance has fuelled his belief that he can once again compete with the world’s top players for another shot at the prestigious trophy.

Kim stated: “I come here every year, but it always feels new. Every time I come, I feel the scale of this tournament is larger than other events, so I want to perform better each year. I’m preparing well for the challenge. There are a lot of fans and the condition of the golf course improves every year. I feel that the Tour puts a lot of attention into this tournament. The past winners and the prize money have grown, which is why it’s called the fifth major.”