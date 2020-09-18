Korean idol Lee Mijoo accused of ‘sexually harassing’ male student

- Advertisement -

K-pop girl group member Lee Mijoo from Lovelyz got into hot soup recently when she was accused of ‘sexually harassing” a male student with questions about his sex life. Known for her frank and outgoing nature, the 25-year-old went out on the streets to film her web variety show, Mijoo Pickchu, where she conducts short interviews with members of the public. One of the interviewees was a male student who said that he was currently in college. Mijoo asked if he was dating and the student responded that he was and that they have been going out for the past 200 days.

Mijoo then followed up with this question: “How far have you gone with her?”, before going on to remark: “You must have gone all the way with her, I’m sure”.

She also went on to ask if he “was really a man”, directing her gaze at his crotch.

Although the episode released online on June 26, the issue became viral this month with many netizens accusing the Korean pop star for “sexually harassing” the student with her pointed questions.

The producers of the show made the video private as soon as possible, followed by issuing a statement of apology for their negligence. The producers also said that they have contacted the student in the video to privately apologise to him.

Mijoo issued a separate statement through her management agency last week where the singer apologised for “making a careless remark without thinking of the fans and viewers who would be watching and feeling uncomfortable”. She also added that she had conveyed an apology to the student in question through the production team, and that she would reflect on her mistake.

Born as Lee Mi-joo on September 23, 1994, better known as Mijoo, she is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2014, she debuted as a member of South Korean girl group Lovelyz under Woollim Entertainment.

Mijoo debuted with Lovelyz, which was first announced on November 5, 2014 by Woolim Entertainment. Lovelyz released a pre-release digital single, “Good Night Like Yesterday”, on November 5, 2014.

Their debut showcase was held on November 12 at the K-ART Hall in Olympic Park, and their debut stage appearance took place the next day on Mnet M Countdown.The group’s debut studio album Girls’ Invasion was officially released on November 17, along with its lead single titled “Candy Jelly Love”.