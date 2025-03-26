BRUSSELS: During a state banquet held at Laeken Castle on March 24, Belgium’s King Philippe celebrated Singapore’s unwavering resilience and its commitment to fostering peace through diplomacy, as per a report of the Straits Times. As he addressed the guests, including Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the king acknowledged the significant global challenges, citing ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as rising tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. He emphasised how Singapore’s foreign policy, anchored in multilateralism, international law, and the pursuit of stability, offers a stark contrast to the hard power tactics currently dominating global geopolitics.

The king expressed hope for a deeper and more prosperous partnership between Belgium and Singapore, highlighting the shared spirit of cooperation and the “can-do” attitude exemplified by Singaporeans saying, “Can! Can!” This sentiment reflects both countries’ ambitions to work together to create a more peaceful world amidst growing global unrest.

A history of strong ties and shared values

President Tharman, who is on his first state visit to Belgium, reciprocated the admiration, reflecting on the longstanding diplomatic relationship between the two nations. He pointed out that nearly 60 years of formal ties have allowed both countries to forge a bond based on mutual respect for open economies, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order. The President further elaborated on the complementary roles of Belgium and Singapore, positioned at the heart of their respective regions, both deeply integrated into global and regional networks.

Drawing on a shared history that dates back over 400 years, when Flemish merchant Jacques de Coutre first recognised Singapore’s strategic maritime importance, President Tharman noted how this enduring spirit of enterprise continues to define the relationship. Today, both nations stand as key maritime hubs—Belgium as a gateway to Europe, and Singapore as a crucial node in Southeast Asia’s trade routes.

Strengthening economic and cultural partnerships

The Singapore-Belgium relationship goes beyond diplomacy and extends to significant economic collaborations, particularly in the maritime sector. Belgium’s world-leading marine engineering firm, Deme, has played an instrumental role in developing Singapore’s port infrastructure, including the Tuas port’s land reclamation and the construction of deep-water berths. Additionally, Singapore-based port operator PSA’s investment in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges highlights the strong economic ties between the two nations.

The state visit also included a focus on youth empowerment and social inclusion. President Tharman engaged in a roundtable discussion with non-profit organisations dedicated to reintegrating young people into society and promoting immigrant workplace integration. The visit further solidified the bonds between the two nations, setting the stage for future cooperation in areas such as maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

As President Tharman prepares for his next visit to Luxembourg, the strengthening of bilateral ties between Belgium and Singapore stands as an inspiration for collaboration in an increasingly uncertain world.