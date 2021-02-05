Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young team up as new models for outdoor brand

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young are getting popular by the minute. Both actors were chosen to be new models for the eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle brand nau on Feb 4. A representative of nau commented, “We will develop diverse campaigns in order to express eco-friendliness in a fun and enjoyable way with Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young.”

Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young met as on-screen love interests in the 2019 drama Welcome to Waikiki 2 and have remained good friends. As reported by Soompi on Feb 4, their popularity has been soaring following Kim Seon Ho’s role in Start-Up and Moon Ga Young’s role in True Beauty.

With True Beauty concluding, Moon Ga Young is currently in talks for the tvN drama Link. Kim Seon Ho was also in talks for Link but has since been revealed to be considering a role in Mr. Hong.

- Advertisement -

Born on May 8, 1986, Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor.

He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to prominence with the 2020 television series Start-Up.

After graduating from high school, Kim studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts where he received a degree from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment. While in college, he joined a theatre group and began acting in plays.

His first stage role was in New Boeing Boeing (an adaptation of the French play of the same name) in 2009, which he reprised in 2013. He found minor success appearing in the popular Daehakro (comparable to Off-Broadway) plays Rooftop House Cat and Goal of Love, which were both romantic comedies. Later, he expanded his repertoire with darker roles, and gained critical recognition in works such as True West and Kiss of the Spider Woman in 2015, and Closer in 2016.

Born on July 10, 1996, Moon Ga Young is a German-South Korean actress. She played roles in Heartstrings (2011), EXO Next Door (2015), The Merchant: Gaekju 2015 (2015), Mirror of the Witch (2016), Don’t Dare to Dream (2016), Tempted (2018), Welcome to Waikiki 2 (2019), Find Me in Your Memory (2020), and True Beauty (2020).

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: