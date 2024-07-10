“Red Swan” on Disney+ recently debuted a behind-the-scenes peek at the creation of its first two episodes.

The series follows Oh Wan Soo (played by Kim Ha Neul), a former golfer who enters high society through her marriage to the heir of Hwain Group.

Threatened by power struggles within the family, Wan Soo confronts their hidden secrets with the help of her bodyguard, Seo Do Yoon (Rain).

Spoilers

The newly released footage showcases the actors’ dedication during filming. It opens with scenes set in a simulated rainy Philippine street.

Standing in the downpour, Rain remains committed through running sequences in cold and wet conditions.

During breaks, he collaborates closely with the martial arts team, refining his action scenes through rigorous rehearsals that underscore his strong work ethic.

Kim Ha Neul and Jung Gyu Woon, portraying Kim Yong Guk, are seen preparing for a dance sequence at a banquet.

They exchange ideas and receive guidance from their coach, visibly improving and confidently executing their performances once filming commences.

Lively discussions

The video also captures the actors’ enthusiasm throughout late-night shoots. Ahead of a scene where Do Yoon escorts a drunken Wan Soo home, Rain and the director engage in lively discussions, aiming to enhance the emotional depth of the scene.

They conduct brief rehearsals together, with the director even stepping into Kim Ha Neul’s role to fine-tune the sequence. Kim Ha Neul, a respected South Korean actress, began her career in modelling before transitioning to acting.

Starting with roles in music videos, her talent was quickly recognised, propelling her into a successful acting career characterised by versatility and acclaim.