Kim Go Eun signs onto new drama

Korean actress Kim Go Eun ended 2020 on a great note. She played a detective role in The King: Eternal Monarch opposite Lee Min Ho, followed by starring in a short film titled Untact, alongside Kim Joo Hun.

At the end of the year, it was reported that the actress had signed on to a new drama. Soompi reported that the actress will be acting in the adaptation of the hit webtoon Yumi’s Cells.

It tells the story of an office worker named Yumi. The webtoon is told from the actress’ viewpoint and sees the many brain cells in her head controlling her thought, emotion and action. Kim Go Eun will be essaying the titular role of the character who finds it difficult to express her feelings.

Her role will mature in her romance and professional life as she starts to find happiness from the small joys in life.

Speaking about the webtoon and her role, Kim Go Eun said, “I think the reason that the love story of the ordinary woman Yumi was able to make so many people laugh and cry over such a long period of time was because of how relatable it was. I’m looking forward to her future journey.”

Lee Sang Yeob, director of Familiar Wife and Shopping King Louie will be directing Yumi’s Cells.

Memories of the Alhambra writer Song Jae Jung and Find Me in Your Memory writer Kim Yoon Joo are the co-writers on the drama. Yumi’s Cells is likely to start in the first half of 2021.

Born on July 2, 1991, Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actress and singer. She debuted in the film A Muse (2012) where she won several Best New Actress awards in South Korea. She is also known for her role in the television series Cheese in the Trap (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020).