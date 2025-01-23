SINGAPORE: Food guru and Makansutra founder KF Seetoh said that for him and his family, this year’s Chinese New Year holidays will be a sober one in the wake of the death of his brother and his wife in Italy late last year.

He explained that their remains have not yet been released, as the investigation surrounding the gas leak in their home that claimed the lives of the couple is still ongoing. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 21), Mr Seetoh wrote that Italians are known to be thorough regarding their “investigation surrounding the how, why and who” surrounding the incident.

“There will be a memorial service for family and friends when he’s back. We can only let you know then,” and despite his sorrow, wished the followers on his page “a better year of the Snake.”

CNA reported on Dec 21, 2024, that an explosion occurred at the couple’s home in Molazzana, Tuscany. The body of Seetoh Kwok Meng was found on the morning of Dec 22.

He and his wife, Kai En, were from Taiwan but had lived in Italy since Mr Seetoh Kwok Meng retired.

“That century-old stone house came down like a deck of cards upon explosion, and death was instantaneous for both of them,” Mr Seetoh wrote in a Facebook post that week, wherein he called his brother “the most jovial” among his siblings.

The food guru added that their family was still in shock after the tragic incident but was thankful for the help they received from the Singapore Embassy in Italy.

On Jan 3, Mr Seetoh wrote in another Facebook post that the explosion investigation would take longer than expected, partly because of the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, he appreciated the authorities in Italy for working on the investigation. He added that he looked forward to meeting the couple’s friends to thank them for their kindness toward Mr Seetoh and Ms Kai. He also noted that these friends had gathered outside the couple’s home for a memorial.

Mr Seetoh thanked Senior Minister of State Sim Ann and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their assistance and for having worked with their counterparts in Italy to update the case. /TISG

Read also: ‘He was the most jovial among our siblings…’ — KF Seetoh honours his brother who passed away in Italy on Dec 21