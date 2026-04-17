KF Seetoh defends Geylang eatery that imposed S$2 charge on children drinking from water bottles

SINGAPORE: Food guru KF Seetoh has urged Singaporeans to refrain from attacking a Geylang restaurant which came under fire recently for imposing a S$2 charge for “outside drinks” consumed by a family, despite the beverages in question being plain water brought for their young children.

The controversy erupted when the disgruntled customer, Mr Ng, made his complaint public. He told Mothership that the incident took place on 7 Feb when he visited Eat First, a Cantonese restaurant located along Geylang Road, with his family of five. The group included his two children, aged five and 10.

Mr Ng said that while he ordered beer from the restaurant, his children drank water from bottles they had brought along. However, when the bill arrived, the family noticed a S$2 charge listed for two “outside drinks.”

He said he queried the charge with the staff, explaining that the children were only drinking plain water. According to Ng, staff maintained that the charge was mandatory and did not offer to waive it.

A spokesperson for Eat First has since clarified that signs are displayed at the restaurant entrance stating that outside food and drinks are not allowed. She told Mothership that staff would typically inform customers of the policy and that those who proceed to consume outside items would incur a charge.

The spokesperson added that the family had brought in a large bottle of mineral water, which she described as excessive, noting that the restaurant sells mineral water on its premises.

While some netizens understood the restaurant’s policy, others online criticised the eatery, pointing out that such charges are often not enforced when customers are already purchasing drinks, particularly when it involves children.

Mr Seetoh, however, has offered another perspective and asserted on social media that the policy should be respected.

Mr Seetoh is the founder of the long-running Makansutra food network, which has produced heritage street food guides, international culinary TV shows, and operated food markets over its 21-year history. Seetoh has also been lauded by international publications like the New York Times and CNN and was recognised as Singapore’s Food Ambassador by former President SR Nathan.

“We can do better. We needn’t be like other countries and jump in and attack our SMEs eateries already struggling in the most costly country in the world. Worse, kick them when they trip and fall,” he said in a Facebook post. “You have to respect rules; every eatery is merely trying to survive today. The sign, even if it’s not an A0-size notice and in your face, should be respected. They have that right to ask of you. They seek the same respect as do other world-class eateries that even ask for proper dress code and no children.

“It’s their place of business, not your trash yard. If you have to break their rules, do what polite folks do.. ask. Don’t deploy your entitled attitude and destroy their lifelihood with your keyboard drone missles and stand proud that you flushed them down.”

He also criticised the media for amplifying the story, saying, “And these fire starter ambulance chasing media that fanned the story, you are worse. You mothered a warship to join in the fray without analysing the situation nor respect for yourselves. You take one comment and set it on fire. What about the many others who feel differently. If your business model is just views, your dead end is around the corner. Your power without control is violent and harms society.”

Asserting that Eat First is a “legend brand” that is one of the “last few true no frills Cantonese restaurants around,” the food guru said some people are making a mountain out of a molehill.

He wrote, “Gosh, it’s just water and a little sign you casually missed. Even if they said no, you could’ve just bought a mineral water, moved on, and never go back cos it hurt you so badly. Imagine if your kid was ostracised in school for destroying the eatery because of some water bottle. You too wouldn’t like your guest to tell the world how bad your house looks and how it reeked after a visit.”

“Just be considerate, will y’all?. These are tough times, and don’t throw that boomerang at others,” he added, “And stop stomping and fueling such fire on the industry which funds your operation. Be more responsible, not predictable. You have already harmed that Toa Payoh yong tau foo stall. You should be ashamed.”