// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, March 22, 2026
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
FoodSingapore News
3 min.Read

Ketojiak founder Galvin Sng shares journey from health scare to running dessert business

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Like many of us in midlife, Galvin Sng’s health has had ups and downs, including a relatively serious scare in the form of a stroke. However, Galvin is a man with a sweet purpose in life, one that keeps him going and is now more important to him than ever.

Galvin, now 43, founded Ketojiak in 2024, a shop with sugar and gluten-free, low-carb ice cream, whose popularity quickly spread beyond the community of people who follow the keto diet because of the sheer deliciousness, not to mention the affordability, of its offerings.

His journey from working as a family life educator to business owner began in 2019, when his doctor told him that at the rate he was going, he might end up developing fatty liver disease.

Empowered rather than alarmed, Galvin embraced the ketogenic lifestyle, lost weight, and, perhaps most importantly, he began to make his own ice cream that was so good it got a thumbs up from his wife, Charmaine. After operating a home-based business for a while, he eventually gained a new mission.

See also  Netizens divided on City Harvest’s Kong Hee

“I’m here to support those committed to taking charge of their health by offering sugar-free, ultra-low-carb desserts of uncompromising quality,” he says, adding that these desserts help people with a sustainable way to enjoy life with fewer carbohydrates and sugars.

His first shop was a 12-seater on Owen Road, but then, wanting to expand, he decided to open a bigger shop on Bain Street at Bras Basah Complex late last year.

The stroke

However, on August 13, 2025, while Galvin was alone in the old shop preparing a batch of ice cream before opening time, he suddenly felt dizziness and heaviness on his left side, to the point that all he could do was sit down on the floor.

Fortunately, his phone was close at hand, and so he could text his wife, Charmaine. He could not even complete the word “HELP,” but merely sent her a message that read “ELP.”

Without hesitation, Charmaine called for an ambulance, and when the paramedics and officers arrived within minutes, they broke through the back door to get to Galvin to bring him to the hospital.

See also  S$1,424 (RM5,000) salary offered to Malaysian roti canai makers to flip their dough in Singapore

Amid what was going on in his body, he still had the presence of mind to ask them to switch off the ice cream machine, Galvin told us with a smile.

As it turns out, the stroke was caused by a congenital heart condition known as a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a flap in his heart that never closed at birth, and Galvin underwent a procedure to correct this in December.

A new lease on life

Fortunately, though the stroke was full-blown, it only kept him in the hospital for seven days. However, Galvin’s complete recovery has taken time.

One of the biggest changes since then is that while he used to run everything in the business himself, Charmaine stepped up, as did two part-time staff members who volunteered to be trained to become part of the ice cream production, for which Galvin has been very grateful.

What keeps him going nowadays is not just this new lease on life, but the immense satisfaction of seeing families enjoy Ketojiak’s sweet treats. Family members with metabolic conditions such as diabetes no longer need to be left out when the time comes to have dessert, but they can enjoy ice cream at Ketojiak together with everyone else.

See also  ‘Please educate your elderly parents’ — Netizens say after 70-year-old auntie pressured to spend $40,000 at wellness centre

He told The Independent Singapore about one of his customers whose daughter has Type 1, or juvenile diabetes, and how thankful her parents were that they could enjoy ice cream as a family.

This is part of the reason why Galvin chose to have a bigger shop, to give more families, couples, or friends the opportunity to gather together over some healthy gelato. /TISG

Read also: A Father’s love: Dad sells his own firm, then invests S$1 million to allow his daughter to follow her dreams

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Domestic Helpers

Singapore employer seeks guidance after helper asks for additional benefits beyond agreement

SINGAPORE: An employer has sparked an online discussion after sharing her uncertainty over how to handle her domestic helper’s request for additional benefits beyond what was initially agreed upon....
Domestic Helpers

‘I’m not looking for someone I need to baby’: Singapore employer exhausted by sensitive maid’s behaviour at home

SINGAPORE: An employer has shared her frustration online, saying she feels increasingly worn out trying to manage a sensitive domestic helper who has been with the family for just two months.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore employer seeks guidance after helper asks for additional benefits beyond agreement

SINGAPORE: An employer has sparked an online discussion after sharing her uncertainty over how to handle her domestic helper’s request for additional benefits beyond what was initially agreed upon....

‘I’m not looking for someone I need to baby’: Singapore employer exhausted by sensitive maid’s behaviour at home

SINGAPORE: An employer has shared her frustration online, saying she feels increasingly worn out trying to manage a sensitive domestic helper who has been with the family for just two months.

Why a fitness influencer left Dubai for Singapore, calling her old life “safe but suffocating”

Moving to Singapore to Dubai made one woman feel alive again, she says in an IG video

‘Experienced’ domestic helpers not always reliable, says Singapore employer after spending S$1,000 a month

SINGAPORE: An employer is warning others not to be misled by domestic helpers who say they have decades of experience, after her own disappointing encounters.

Business

“I’m unable to save except from my bonus”: Singaporeans vent about the ‘leeching’ cost of living and the mental toll of the corporate race

It matters because the pressures in Singapore—high living costs, limited savings, and constant hustle—mirror struggles many readers face, prompting them to question whether success is truly worth t...

‘Should I stay?’ — Man conflicted about quitting job after decent appraisal

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who had been set on handing in his resignation has admitted he is now having second thoughts after receiving a performance grade that is “slightly above average. ”

Job interviews are a 2-way street, but many applicants still fail to ask enough questions

According to a Business Insider piece, Michael Janssen, GM of Hilton Singapore, says what annoys him about people interviewing for jobs is that they don't ask enough questions

How do you deal with a sibling who won’t help at home? Singaporean man asks after months of frustration

A 22-year-old Singaporean turned to Reddit to vent his frustration and seek advice after months of dealing with his 20-year-old sister, who refuses to contribute to household chores and appears to ...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //