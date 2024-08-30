SINGAPORE — Former national swimmer Associate Professor Kenneth Goh has taken over the reins from Mark Chay, who had earlier in the year indicated that he won’t be seeking a second term as Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) president after he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia.

Assoc Prof Goh and his team was elected unopposed into the leadership position during SAQ’s recent annual general meeting last week. The new 10-member executive committee will be serving a four-year term from until 2028.

Tay Chin Joo replaced Steve Choo as vice-president of artistic swimming, while Jacquline Chow will be taking over from Chan U-Nice as the assistant secretary-general of swimming. Michael Foo has been appointed as the association’s treasurer.

While Assoc Prof Goh may find himself in a new position as SAQ’s president, he had been an active executive committee member as the association’s secretary-general in the previous term. Yeo Kai Eng has been named as new secretary-general.

During the AGM, Assoc Prof Goh outlined his vision for SAQ, emphasising the need for innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration.

He stressed the importance of growing the sport from grassroots to elite levels, ensuring that Singapore remains a leading force in regional and international aquatics competitions. The leadership team’s immediate focus will be on expanding Singapore’s involvement in aquatic sports, enhancing athlete development, and fostering a stronger aquatics community.

“I am honored to take on the role of President at such a pivotal time for Singapore Aquatics. The previous leadership has achieved tremendous success, and I look forward to continuing this legacy with a focus on nurturing talent, enhancing our athletes’ competitiveness, and bringing the joy of aquatic sports to more Singaporeans,” said the new SAQ president.

Assoc Prof Goh also outlined his plans for the next four years based on four key pillars.

The new SAQ president has his sights set on the development of swimming talent in Singapore, with a bold vision to empower swimming clubs to grow and thrive, creating vibrant pathways for swimmers to flourish and creating a talent pool

There will also be a focus on expanding access and diversity in aquatic sports, fostering an inclusive and lifelong approach to aquatics for all; while simultaneously leveraging on sports science for talent development, tapping into specialized aquatics-specific capabilities to unlock the full potential of swimmers.

Assoc Prof Goh added that he hopes to grow the ecosystem through partnership by encouraging collaboration with private sector partners and sponsors.

“We will be steadfast in our mission to grow and improve all five of our aquatics disciplines – swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, water polo and diving. But more importantly, we will uphold the sporting values of humility, sportsmanship, teamwork, resilience, and hard work,” he shared in his speech during the AGM.

Although Mr Chay has stepped down from his leadership position, he will still be active in the swimming fraternity as the 2024 World Aquatics Championships’ organising committee co-chairperson.

“It has been a privilege to serve SAQ, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I am confident that under Kenneth’s leadership, Singapore Aquatics will continue to thrive and reach new heights,” he said.

One of Mr Chay’s significant achievements as the association’s president includes securing Singapore’s hosting of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Singapore will be the first Southeast Asian country to host the prestigious swimming event.

Mr Chay addrd, “Hosting the world’s best and competing against the sport’s top names on home soil will dowonders to inspire our athletes and aquatics community. And we hope for the build on the legacy of the event to effect change not just in our sport, but in other ways as well, such as water advocacy.”

The former Nominated Member of Parliament has also been a driving force in several social initiatives such as the ‘Empowering Lives Through Aquatics’ programme. This initiative not only introduces the joy of aquatics to underprivileged communities but also equips them with vital water safety skills.

During Mr Chay’s tenure, Singapore cemented its position as the top aquatics nation in the region and also blazed new trails internationally. Singapore made their debut at the 2024 Doha World Aquatics Championships women’s water polo event and met the Olympic qualifying time for swimming in the women’s 4×100 medley relay for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Singapore Aquatics executive committee (2024 to 2028)

President: Kenneth Goh

Secretary General: Yeo Kai Eng

VP (Partnerships): Ow Yong Weng Leong

VP (Swimming): Christopher Ng Cheng Xun

VP (Water Polo): Dominic Soh

VP (Diving): Wendy Lim

VP (Artistic Swimming): Tay Chin Joo

Treasurer: Michael Foo

Asst Secretary General (Swimming): Jacquline Chow

Asst Secretary General (Water Polo): Leonard Yeo