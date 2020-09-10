Keeping Up With The Kardashians ends after 14 years

- Advertisement -

Yesterday E! network announced that the American TV reality show that propelled Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is concluding in 2021 after 14 years. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a reality TV show that helped make Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty line will air its final season early next year, E! network and the extended family said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media.

The famous family did not give any reasons for the decision but in a statement E! said that it respected “the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

In 2007, Keeping Up with the Kardashians made its debut and spawned 12 spinoffs. At the height of the show’s fame, the audience reached four million but in recent years, it declined to one million. E! is part of NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is about the personal and professional lives of the California family and it also chronicled Kim Kardashian’s marriage to rapper Kanye West, an armed robbery in Paris, Khloe Kardashian’s split with basketball player Lamar Odom, and the transition of family patriarch Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.

The popular TV show helped Kim Kardashian launch a beauty and shapewear line, helped her half-sister Kendall Jenner launched her modelling career and helped promote a lip gloss business that turned half-sister Kylie Jenner into a billionaire at the age of 21.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” Kim Kardashian said in a posting to her 188 million Instagram followers.

Recently Kim Kardashian’s life has taken a more serious turn with her choice to train as a lawyer and to lobby for criminal justice reform.