Kate Middleton talks about her relationship with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge is depending on her husband, the Duke, during a challenging year. While speaking to fellow parents in a video call, the Duchess was asked to share who her “greatest support” has been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. She responded by holding up a piece of paper that simply said “William.”

“That’s lovely, lovely to hear. We don’t want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?” quipped moderator Melissa Loosemore, sparking a giggle from the Duchess.

The Duchess was taking part in a video chat with the parents of children who attend Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, north-west London, and the head teacher, Loosemore.

Kate Middleton, 39, and her husband Prince William, 38, have continued to work as a team during the coronavirus outbreak, juggling their royal duties (including a whirlwind tour of the UK by train in December) with caring for and homeschooling their children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two.

The royal couple, who will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in April, have evolved from newlyweds that once enjoyed romantic getaways around the world to contented parents whose conversations now focus on child-rearing. However, they have been known to step out for date nights at the local pubs. A local said that the Duke and Duchess were talking about home life and children, just like any other parents, on a night out.

People are struck by what a normal lovely couple they are. They regularly go to Bucklebury to visit the Middletons for grandparent time and babysitting help when pandemic guidelines allow. During the same video chat, Middleton described parenting during the pandemic as “exhausting” and noted that her math skills were lacking, rating them a “-5” on a scale of 1 to 10. Prince William joked about homeschooling before, saying that you start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you cannot do the maths questions at home.

According to People on Feb 5, Middleton has taken the role of hairdresser during quarantine, “much to my children’s horror” while William became a playmate for George, Charlotte and Louis. Middleton took photos to celebrate Prince William’s birthday in June with the children piling on their dad while playing in the yard. In recent months Middleton has spearheaded a few projects including her Hold Still photography initiative to capture scenes from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, Prince William made secret visits to a homeless shelter and kept updated with progress on the Covid-19 vaccines. Queen Elizabeth has given the Duke and Duchess space to use at her Sandringham home, which is just a couple of miles from the couple’s country house, Anmer Hall where the family has been quarantining while homeschooling continues for George and Charlotte.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are currently staying at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing pandemic. Also, Middleton and Prince William have been on puppy duty. Before the passing of their beloved dog Lupo in November, James Middleton, younger brother to the Duchess, gave them a new puppy.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend told The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the news. /TISG

