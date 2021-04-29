Karen Mok, 50, criticised for not “acting her age”

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — A lot of celebrities face public scrutiny when it comes to what they do and what they wear. Hong Kong singer Karen Mok is getting a dressing-down for her dress sense. Some netizens decided that tutus and fishnet stockings are suitable only for young people.

The 50-year-old singer recently launched a collection of photos to promote her Karen Mok The Ultimate Grandslam Show concert in Hong Kong. Mok is dressed in an all-white tutu, paired with heeled boots and fishnet stockings, in the photos. Some netizens were not happy about the photos, according to 8days.sg.

Some criticised Mok’s outfit for looking “too dated”, with the most-liked comment being this: “Jie, your taste level has dropped too much these few years. Is this poster meant to promote a concert for country bumpkins?”

Then there were those who took their comments a step too far, going on to criticise Mok for not “acting her age”.

“Is it okay for Mok to deliberately act as if she’s a sweet young thing?” one netizen asked, noting that the singer is “already 50 years old”.

Fortunately, during a press conference to promote her concert, the singer said she is taking all the criticism in stride.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the creativity of netizens. I never thought that there’ll be such a huge surge in the number of netizens creating their own version [of my concert poster],” she said.

Since then, Mok has replaced the first poster with a new one.

Born on June 2 1970, Karen Mok aka Karen Joy Morris is one of the leading Asian pop singers and actresses with a career spanning three decades.She is the first female Hong Kong singer to win the Golden Melody Award and has won it three times. A megastar, she has released 17 solo studio albums, starred in over 40 movies, has over 15 million followers on leading Chinese social media site Weibo, and holds the Guinness World Record for the Highest Altitude Music Concert./TISGFollow us on Social Media

