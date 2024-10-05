KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, on Oct 4, 2024, K-pop legends 2NE1 made a historic return with their first concert in a decade, the highly anticipated “2024 2NE1 CONCERT WELCOME BACK” in Seoul.

The legendary ensemble celebrated their 15th anniversary with a show in the Olympic Hall, where there was a buzz of excitement from both celebrities and fans.

The reunion concert, spanning Oct 5 and 6 as well, kicked off with an emotional rendition of “Come Back Home” and continued with energetic performances of hits like “Fire,” “Clap Your Hands,” and “Do You Love Me.”

Heartfelt messages from stars

The comeback’s significance resonated deeply within the K-pop community, with many stars sending heartfelt messages. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon delighted fans with a video message, exuding his signature charm as he offered congratulations and sent finger hearts.

His appearance sparked excitement, reminding fans of his close connection to 2NE1’s legacy.

Soloist IU also showed her appreciation, saying, “To my dear friend 2NE1, congratulations on the WELCOME BACK concert! It’s been so long since you’ve seen your fans, and I know you and the fans will have an amazing time.”

Rising stars NewJeans joined in, paying tribute by stating, “We’re overjoyed to learn that 2NE1 will be returning! We can’t wait to see them perform!”

Congratulations from Pharell Williams

Pharrell Williams, a well-known musician throughout the world, also chimed in, stating, “Congratulations, CL and the entire 2NE1, you guys deserve it. It’s time to perform!”

Other stars, including TWICE, Stray Kids, and (G)I-DLE, also sent their warm congratulations, recognizing the group’s immense influence on the K-pop industry.

2NE1’s reunion concert celebrated their incredible legacy and highlighted their lasting impact, continuing to inspire new generations of artists and fans alike.

In 2009, South Korean girl group 2NE1 was founded by YG Entertainment. Four people were in the group: CL, Bom, Dara, and Minzy.They were known for their unique musical style, which blended hip-hop, pop, and R&B.