‘Just leave and let others enjoy’: Moviegoer urges people to stop using phones in cinemas

SINGAPORE: A moviegoer has called for greater public courtesy after sharing a complaint about another person who spent so much time browsing his/her phone inside the movie theatre.

On Facebook, the complainant pleaded with people not to sit in a movie theatre if they are just going to scroll through their phone half of the time, and if they are not enjoying the movie, they should just leave and let others enjoy the experience.

“There is a reason theatres turn off the lights during a screening. You may not notice it, but you are being damn irritating to everyone around you,” the netizen added.

The complainant also admitted that he/she also used his/her phone to take a photo of the other person, and he/she is seated in the very last row and not disturbing anyone else.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what happened. One commented that he/she should be seated in the front row so that he/she can’t see people in front.

Another netizen suspected that it was a child, and stated: “Kids nowadays don’t know the rules. Mummy and daddy no teach.”

“I always put my hp screen light to Extremely Low Light or Extremely Dim Light. Not because it may inconvenience other people… But because the cinema is already in total darkness, and the Bright Light from my own hp gives me a headache. This is just Common Sense,” a comment claimed.

One more netizen said that he/she should have confronted the person instead of posting online.

People using phones in cinemas show a bigger issue about being polite in public places. It is best to remember to always think about what others may feel and think, as this could keep shared movie experiences pleasant for everyone.