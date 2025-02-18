SINGAPORE: Jurong West residents now have improved access to key areas with the inauguration of a 110m-long and 8m-wide cycling bridge, officially opened on 15 Feb 2025. This development is a significant step towards promoting sustainable transport and aligns with Singapore’s vision for a greener urban environment.

A bridge that strengthens connectivity

The bridge, which spans the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), is the first in Jurong West to permit cycling, allowing residents to cross without dismounting. According to The Straits Times (ST), it connects Jurong West directly to the Jurong Innovation District (JID), significantly reducing walking time by approximately 35 minutes. Additionally, it provides easier access to Jurong Eco-Garden, Nanyang Technological University, the SJ Campus, and the upcoming MRT station at CleanTech Park. The initiative is expected to benefit about 63,000 residents in the area.

Officials and community response

The official opening ceremony was attended by Minister for National Development, Mr Desmond Lee; Adviser to Nanyang Grassroots Organisations, Mr Ang Wei Neng; and Chief Executive of JTC, Mr Tan Boon Khai.

According to Channel News Asia, Mr Ang expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We have worked closely with JTC over the years, and we are delighted that the widest overhead bridge in Jurong West is now pedestrian, cyclist, and pet-friendly, complete with a lift. It’s a testament to our commitment to creating a more connected and vibrant community.”

Similarly, Mr Tan emphasised the bridge’s role in JTC’s broader mission to improve accessibility between employment hubs and residential areas. “This bridge marks a milestone in JTC’s goal to connect communities and bring employment closer to residential areas within Jurong West.”

Part of a larger cycling and sustainability effort

The bridge’s design includes dedicated walking and cycling paths, a sheltered walkway, and lifts at both ends to accommodate all users. Its completion is part of a larger national effort to enhance active mobility infrastructure across Singapore.

Recent reports by ST highlighted that authorities plan to construct an additional 34.4km of cycling paths in areas such as Jurong West, Bukit Batok, Clementi, and Queenstown. These new paths aim to improve connectivity to key amenities like MRT stations and neighbourhood centres, encouraging more residents to adopt cycling as a mode of transport.

The Jurong Innovation District, which has been opening in phases since 2019, is envisioned as an advanced manufacturing hub. Upon full completion, it is expected to create approximately 95,000 new jobs in research, innovation, and advanced manufacturing sectors, reinforcing the need for efficient transport links.

Singapore’s commitment to green mobility

The opening of the new cycling bridge not only enhances local connectivity but also strengthens Singapore’s commitment to sustainable urban development and active mobility. By providing an accessible and environmentally friendly commuting option, the government continues to push for a greener and more inclusive transport network that benefits residents and businesses alike.