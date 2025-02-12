MALAYSIA: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) has raised concerns over a growing trend of vehicle owners using “dummy buckles” to silence seat belt alarms instead of wearing seat belts properly. According to Negeri Sembilan JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf, the highest number of notices issued during the department’s special Chinese New Year operation was for failing to wear seat belts, with 195 offences recorded.

Alarmingly, over 30% of those caught were found using dummy buckles, which resemble real seat belt buckles but do not provide any safety in a crash. Hanif explained that many drivers claim seat belts are uncomfortable or simply forgot to wear them, but he emphasised that this is no excuse for endangering lives.

“We found over 30% of drivers prefer to wear the dummy buckle to silence the sound of the seat belt reminder, and their excuse is that it (the seat belt) is uncomfortable or that they forgot… but that is a major offence because it can result in severe injury or death in the event of a road crash,” Hanif said in an article published by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

He also warned that the increasing use of dummy buckles is becoming a widespread trend and requires urgent attention. “The use of this accessory is seen to be widespread and becoming a trend these days, and that is not a good sign. We need to pay immediate attention to this matter,” he said.

Public reaction: Criticism and mockery

The rise in dummy buckle use has sparked strong reactions online, with many criticising the practice and mocking those who engage in it. On Reddit, one user questioned the logic behind spending money to make a vehicle more dangerous, saying, “Imagine spending more on making your car more dangerous in the lamest way.”

Another pointed out potential insurance complications, writing, “I heard that you cannot claim insurance if you use a dummy buckle.” Some took a more Darwinian approach, arguing that natural selection would eventually take care of those who refuse to prioritise safety. “Don’t interfere with natural selection. We need to strengthen our gene pool with superior ancestry!” one comment read, while another Redditor simply stated, “Dummy buckle for dummies.”

Similar sentiments were echoed on Facebook, where users expressed little sympathy for those who choose to ignore seat belt laws. “Let them be. Let Darwinism do its job,” one person wrote, while another commented, “And when they get thrown off their vehicles in an accident, they will fly off like crash test dummies, too!”

Undercover JPJ officers monitor bus drivers

Aside from the seat belt offences, JPJ also deployed undercover officers on 70 buses to assess driver behaviour. Hanif noted that while there is a growing awareness of safety among bus drivers, violations still occur. These included 31 cases of drivers continuously using the right lane, 12 cases of picking up and dropping off passengers at unauthorised stops, and 10 instances of lacking a second driver.

There were also three cases of drivers using mobile phones while driving; two were caught smoking, and four failed to maintain a logbook. As a result, 24 buses faced action, with 38 notices issued under the Road Transport Act 1967 and 12 under the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

Hanif acknowledged that there had been some progress but stressed that more work is needed to ensure full compliance. “In terms of conduct, we see that it is improving. There are also fewer cases of drivers smoking or using handphones while driving. But there are still some who disobey the rules,” he said, as reported by FMT.

A dangerous trend that needs urgent attention

The increasing use of dummy buckles highlights a worrying disregard for road safety. While some drivers may see them as a convenient way to avoid discomfort or the hassle of fastening a seat belt, the consequences can be fatal. Authorities are now urging immediate action to curb this dangerous trend before it leads to serious injuries and loss of life.

Beyond enforcement, there is also a need for greater public awareness about the risks of not wearing a seat belt. Many drivers underestimate the force of a collision, believing they can brace themselves in an accident. However, studies have consistently shown that unbelted passengers are far more likely to be thrown from a vehicle or suffer severe internal injuries.

Road safety campaigns must address these misconceptions and stress that seat belts are a basic yet crucial safety measure, not an inconvenience. These are systemic issues that need resolution for the longest time, but they still persist. A shift in strategy must be implemented because these awareness campaigns have not been sufficient to combat this problem.