Jordan Chan accused of cheating by fans during livestream sales of SGD2 ‘gold bar’

Some Hong Kong celebrities who are turning to live streaming on social media platforms to earn extra bucks are facing a backlash from netizens.

Fans criticised Singer-actor Jordan Chan accusing him of selling RMB9.90 (SGD2) gold bars that turned out to be gold plated plastic.

According to the Hong Kong media portal weekendhk.com, Chan attracted 100,000 fans who were eager to purchase the gold bars, during his live session.

Even though the price tag was a giveaway, fans were shocked to find it was actually gold plated plastic. What is worse is that the promised autographed photo of Chan turned out to be a mass-printed card!

Unhappy buyers demanded a refund, but the artist rejected their claims.

In the past, Hong Kong comedian Eric Tsang came under fire for duping his fans into buying bootleg alcohol online. Tsang, 67, promoted 22 types of alcohol including red and white wine, beer, and Wuliangye — a famous liquor brand from mainland China.

He also recommended food products such as duck neck and crayfish during a four and a half hour long livestream during which he raked over RMB13.5 million (SGD2.69 million ) in sales.

Born on July 8, 1967, Chan Siu-Chun also known as Jordan Chan is a Hong Kong actor and singer. Chan is a member of the Huizhou Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Chan got his start by enrolling in the TVB Dancers’ Training Class in 1985. Soon after graduation, he joined a few of the studio’s troupes that would accompany popular singers during their live performances.

He worked with artists such as Alan Tam, Leslie Cheung, and Anita Mui before being invited by a producer to make a record of his own.

In 1994, he made his film debut with Twenty Something. Chan has since received several Hong Kong Film Award nominations: two for his role in He’s a Woman, She’s a Man (1994), and one each for Heaven Can’t Wait (1995) and Big Bullet (1996).

With 1996’s Young and Dangerous, Chan established himself as a mainstay of the triad genre. The film was an enormous success and led to nine sequels and spinoffs before the series concluded in 2000. In 2005, Chan starred alongside Jay Chou as Kyoichi Sudo in Initial D.