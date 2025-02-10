JOHOR: By the end of 2025, Johor Zoo will unveil its much-anticipated night safari, according to state executive councillor Mohd Jafni Md Shukor. The project comes as part of an extensive RM5 million ($1.52 million) upgrade to the zoo, approved by Johor’s Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

In a recent Straits Times report, Mohd Jafni, who also serves as the Johor housing and local government committee chairman, revealed that phase two of the zoo’s enhancement works will begin in the first quarter of 2025. The project will include improvements to essential amenities, such as expanded parking spaces and upgraded animal enclosures.

“The recent proposal to enhance the zoo’s facilities has been greenlighted, and with these upgrades, we anticipate that 80% of the zoo will be more accessible to elderly visitors, those with disabilities, and parents with strollers,” said Datuk Mohd Jafni from his office in Kota Iskandar.

As part of the zoo’s transformation, efforts are being made to ensure a smoother visitor experience. To accommodate the expected surge in visitors and vehicles, the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) will invest RM10 million in a new parking facility opposite the zoo, near Jalan Gertak Merah. The new lot will be created by straightening a bend in the road to provide ample space for additional vehicles.

“Discussions are also underway for a potential parking area in front of the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, although it’s privately owned,” he added. “We’re also exploring the possibility of creating a pedestrian crossing to connect the new parking lots to the zoo in preparation for the night safari’s grand opening.”

In an exciting development for visitors, an additional 200 parking spaces will be added at the Ayer Molek Prison site, which currently serves as the primary parking area for the zoo. With 400 existing spaces, the prison grounds will soon accommodate even more cars, ensuring hassle-free access for all visitors.

Moreover, the Johor Bahru City Council has ambitious plans to transform the old prison into a bustling weekend night market to complement the zoo’s upcoming night safari. “This night market will add to the overall experience, offering visitors even more to enjoy after dark,” said Mr Mohd Jafni.

The introduction of the night safari is expected to draw a larger crowd to Johor Zoo, which has already seen an increase in footfall. Since its reopening on August 31, 2024, after a major RM9.6 million upgrade, the zoo has welcomed 500,000 visitors from local and international markets.

Home to 373 animals of 65 species, Johor Zoo’s planned night safari is expected to be a major attraction, showcasing the animals in a unique setting after sundown.

Johor’s vibrant zoological destination is poised to become a must-visit spot for nature enthusiasts and thrill-seekers as the excitement grows.