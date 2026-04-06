Johor invests RM143.84mil in tourism upgrades to support Visit Johor 2026

JOHOR: The Johor government has channelled more than RM143.84 million (S$45.87 million) into upgrading tourism infrastructure, public facilities, and accessibility across the state since 2025, in preparation for the Visit Johor 2026 campaign.

Johor unity, heritage and culture committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said the allocation supports the state’s broader ambition to attract nearly 12 million visitors during the campaign year. According to The Star, the target focuses particularly on domestic travellers as well as visitors from neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Indonesia.

Johor’s tourism sector has already shown encouraging growth. Raven Kumar noted that data from the Johor Immigration Department recorded 25 million foreign visitor movements in 2025, with 3.95 million recorded as of February this year.

He described the momentum as “very positive,” adding that efforts are ongoing to ensure Johor develops into a key destination rather than merely a stopover.

MATTA Fair supports industry growth

The announcement was made during the 58th Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair in April 2026, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from April 3 to 5.

The event served as a key platform for the tourism industry while supporting the broader growth and sustainability of Malaysia’s tourism sector, The Star reported. MATTA president Nigel Wong emphasised the importance of trust and confidence in travel services, highlighting the role of licensed professionals in ensuring reliable planning, booking and on-ground support for travellers.

The fair is supported by several partners, including the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC), RHB Bank Berhad, Malaysia Aviation Group and Visit Malaysia 2026. Johor is currently featured as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination at the event.

Raven Kumar also emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between industry players and government stakeholders to sustain tourism growth. Meanwhile, Wong noted that MATTA will continue strengthening the industry while placing greater emphasis on sustainability initiatives as Malaysia moves closer to Visit Malaysia 2026, according to The Star.

Why this matters for Singapore

The developments in Johor’s tourism sector are significant for Singapore, as the neighbouring country is identified as a key source of visitors under the Visit Johor 2026 campaign.

With improved infrastructure, accessibility and tourism offerings, Johor is positioning itself to attract more Singapore-based travellers. This could lead to increased cross-border travel and stronger tourism linkages between the two regions, particularly as Johor works towards its 12 million visitor target.

Furthermore, for frequent cross-border travellers, the growth of Johor may mean more establishments opening up due to the area becoming more attractive for investors. However, this may also mean a weakening of the Singapore dollar since a stronger Malaysian ringgit, which may be an indicator of economic development, means that Singaporeans wouldn’t be able to stretch their dollars as much.