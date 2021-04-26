Joe, Nick and Kevin say sorry to Frankie for calling him the ‘Bonus Jonas’

- Advertisement -

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are finally making up to their younger brother, Frankie Jonas. The siblings and members of Jonas Brothers said sorry to Frankie for calling him the “Bonus Jonas” after he told them how much he hated it. Speaking to Bustle, Joe said, ” I refused to call Frankie ‘Bonus Jonas’ after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him.”

“It completely makes sense,” he continued. “And we’ve had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes.”

“I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth-best from something is unfair,” Joe added. “We are all equals.”

In an interview with Bustle, Frankie shared about how much he “always hated” being called ‘Bonus Jonas.’ At the age of 12, he joined Twitter to see the mean comments that people were making about him being this “mascot-like” character, reported Buzzfeed.

“It really became a serious issue for me,” he said. “A lot of that perpetuated the idea that I was just this meme.”

“I was this joke,” Frankie explained. “And my entire identity to people was ‘adjacent,’ which really affected me and the way that I thought about the world and the way I felt about myself.”

“I wanted to run away from everything,” he added.

In the end, Frankie decided that he would do everything he could to get back to normal life.

And getting an apology from his older brothers seemed like a great place to start.

Born on September 28, 2000, Franklin Nathaniel Jonas is an American musician and former child actor known for being the younger brother of the Jonas Brothers and being the voice of Sōsuke in the animated film Ponyo.

In 2009, Jonas lent his voice to Hayao Miyazaki's animated film Ponyo, released in American theatres on August 14, 2009. He was the voice of Sōsuke, a character befriended by a juvenile fish named Ponyo (voiced by Noah Cyrus), who wants to be a girl. They also sang the theme song of the movie.

