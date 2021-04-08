Joe Jonas reacts to Sophie Turner’s sexy selfies

- Advertisement -

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is turning up the heat on Instagram and Joe Jonas is here for it. The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram on April 6 to share a collection of selfies, including one of her striking a pose in front of a mirror. “I’ll have a piña colada please,” she captioned the post, while also noting in the comments, “I know my mirror is dirty k?”

Her husband Joe Jonas did not notice the mirror. The 31-year-old Jonas Brothers member quoted Lady Gaga as he left a comment on his wife’s post, “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular.” Fans could not help but gush over the couple after seeing his message. A fan said, “stick with the person who treats you like Joe treats Sophie.”

The couple got married in 2019 and they mainly live in Southern California but recently they have been staying in Georgia as Jonas films his upcoming film, Devotion. The Camp Rock alum announced his casting news in January, telling fans, “Let’s get it!! Can’t wait to start filming.”

As reported by E! News, The couple will be celebrating their daughter Willa’s first birthday in the coming months. Willa was born last summer. Turner gave birth to Willa on July 22, 2020. The spokesperson for the duo confirmed their bundle of joy’s arrival, telling E! News at the time, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

As Joe and Sophie settled in with their baby girl, a source offered a glimpse of their new life as parents. “Joe is very hands on and involved,” the insider shared. “He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.” The source added, “Everyone is very excited for them.”

Born on February 21, 1996, Sophie Belinda Jonas (née Turner) is an English actress. She made her acting debut as Sansa Stark on the HBO epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019), for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Turner appeared in the television film The Thirteenth Tale (2013) and made her feature film debut in Another Me (2013). She appeared in the action comedy Barely Lethal (2015) and portrayed a young Jean Grey / Phoenix in the X-Men film series (2016–2019).

