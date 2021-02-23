Entertainment Celebrity Joe Jonas loves Sophie Turner's 'two moods equally'

Joe Jonas loves Sophie Turner’s ‘two moods equally’

Turner celebrates 25th birthday

Sophie Turner celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday. Picture: Instagram

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday with husband Joe Jonas sharing a hilarious tribute on social media. To celebrate the occasion, the 31-year-old musician shared a funny, never-before-seen photo of Turner while telling her how much he loves her, reported  People on Feb 21.

“Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you @sophiet,” Jonas shared on Instagram.

“I love you,” Turner responded in the comments section.

Turner also posted a selfie on her Instagram Story with some golden “25” balloons, thanking everyone who wished her.

“Thank you for the birthday wishes,” Turner wrote. “25-ing and thriving.”

Joe Jonas pays a hilarious tribute to his wife Sophie Turner on her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, Turner’s sister-in-law, also shared a birthday tribute to Turner on her Instagram Story, writing “Happy Birthday” over a stunning photo of Turner. This is Turner’s first birthday as a new mother after she and Jonas welcomed their daughter, Willa, last year on July 22.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” a rep said in a statement to People at the time. Turner and Jonas first tied the knot in a private, secret ceremony in May 2019 following the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The couple exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. Two months later, they held a larger ceremony in France.

To honour their daughter, Turner added a new addition to her tattoo collection. She posted an image of the tattoo on her Instagram Story, showing off her daughter’s first initial in a selfie.

A small “W” could be seen underneath her tattoo of the letter “J,” which many fans believe she previously got as a homage to her husband.

Born on Feb 21, 1996, Sophie Belinda Jonas, née Turner, is an English actress. She made her acting debut as Sansa Stark on the HBO epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones (2011–2019), for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Turner appeared in the television film The Thirteenth Tale (2013) and made her feature film debut in Another Me (2013). She appeared in the action comedy Barely Lethal (2015) and portrayed a young Jean Grey / Phoenix in the X-Men film series (2016–2019).  /TISG

