Jobseekers ask: ‘How bad is the job market in Singapore right now?’ as some say they’re losing hope after hundreds of applications

SINGAPORE: How bad is the job market really? A job seeker shared frustration over endless applications: “To be honest, I’m starting to feel quite hopeless now”

It is mind-boggling to see that many people are almost giving up on the job market nowadays. It is a question that keeps appearing across online forums, where hundreds of users have been sharing their frustrations about the difficulty of landing a job.

Based on online forums, the issue of “How bad is the job market really?” has been discussed for months, with more than 500 people commenting and expressing their frustration. Users have shared how they struggled with job applications and tailoring their resumes to fit each role.

“I’ve been tailoring my resume and cover letter for every job I apply for and have applied to more than 2,000 jobs for an entry-level engineering role, even though I have three years of experience and a master’s degree as an add-on for the past four years. I’ve barely gotten three interviews so far.”

Furthermore, the person added that they do not know what they are doing wrong in the search for a job.

“I’m not sure what I’m doing wrong, and I’ve been jumping from job to job because none of them are related to my career. Now I feel like it’s a waste of time and I don’t feel like applying anymore.”

This frustration is not limited to informal online platforms; LinkedIn also features similar posts, showing that professionals are facing the same concerns with #OpenToWork.

“Hi everyone! I’m seeking a new role and would appreciate your support. If you hear of any opportunities or just want to catch up, please send me a message or comment below. I’d love to reconnect. #OpenToWork”

Recently, the discussion has expanded further, with many people sharing their growing frustrations about the job market. A few users who said they had been laid off in December 2025 asked others about their experiences navigating the current job search.

“For those who were terminated like myself, did you manage to find a new role? To be honest, I’m starting to feel quite hopeless now,” one user wrote.

They explained that although they have attended several interviews since losing their job, none have progressed further. The affected individuals have also started to question whether their termination might be affecting their chances, or if their interview performance could be the issue.

“Is it because I got terminated? Or is it my interviewing skills? I feel like something must be wrong, but I don’t know what. I’m slowly losing confidence. I get interviews, but there are no results.”

Job market pressures felt in both Malaysia and Singapore

It is important for job seekers and even current employees to understand the movements and trends in the current job market. Reports cited by SAYS revealed that the job markets in Malaysia and Singapore are both facing unique and challenging pressures as of early 2026.

While Malaysia is battling underemployment and stagnant, unrevised wages, Singapore is experiencing intense competition, a high cost of living, and structural job mismatches. This is despite its low unemployment rate. However, both share a common factor: technological disruption and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This has also been discussed on Reddit, where one person commented, “The impact of AI in multiple industries is undeniable. Companies want free or cheaper payroll costs. It’s short-sighted but not surprising.”

Cautious hiring expected in 2026

Earlier this year, Channel NewsAsia highlighted that jobseekers are expected to enter a cautious hiring market in 2026. Based on the 2026 job outlook, analysts anticipate more selective, skills-based recruitment in the year ahead, rather than broad headcount expansion.

Employment is expected to shift towards contract roles as employers remain cost-conscious, with permanent hiring likely to carry more weight than it once did. Hence, many employers may prefer contract or flexible work arrangements.

This careful approach is mainly influenced by broader global and technological factors. With uneven global conditions and rapidly evolving technology cycles, the adoption of AI is reshaping roles faster than many organisations can adapt or redesign them. As a result, hiring is expected to be selective, prioritising roles and skills that support digitalisation and structural transformation.

What this means for jobseekers

It is important to understand that a transformation is happening in the job market, while the economy and tertiary education systems are not shifting at the same pace, creating a gap within the industry. This shift is what frustrates many job seekers, as the issue is not merely about a lack of jobs, but rather a mismatch between available skills and evolving industry needs.

It is crucial to realise what is truly required in the current market. For those who are currently employed, it is advisable to remain in your position and take any available opportunities to upskill or reskill. For fresh graduates, the struggle is undeniable. However, it is important to remain positive and, at the same time, explore alternative means to support yourself financially while navigating the job market.