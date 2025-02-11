KOREA: As reported by Soompi, the upcoming drama “Riding Life” (literal translation) has released new stills featuring Jo Min Soo and Jung Jin Young!

“Riding Life” revolves around working mom Lee Jung Eun (Jeon Hye Jin), who asks her mother, Yoon Ji Ah (Jo Min Soo), to drive her daughter to various academies in preparation for the “7-year-old exam,” a crucial entrance test for elite English-language academies.

Humour and social commentary

Set in Daechi district’s competitive education scene, the drama blends humour and social commentary to explore the pressures of private tutoring and early education.

The series portrays a familiar reality where parents and even grandparents are involved in their children’s academic journey. Jo Min Soo and Jung Jin Young, who portray Ji Ah and Young Wook respectively, form a romantic bond while chauffeuring their grandchildren.

Ji Ah, a children’s art therapist, and Young Wook, an English literature professor, find themselves bonding over new responsibilities at their daughter and daughter-in-law’s request.

Intriguing twist

The latest photos reveal the blossoming romance between Ji Ah and Young Wook, sparked by an unexpected encounter at an English academy in Daechi district, adding an exciting twist.

When Young Wook struggles with his grandson Min Ho’s sudden tantrum, Ji Ah intervenes, leading to a deeper connection between the two.

Their romance adds a cosy charm and a comedic twist to the storyline. Young Wook’s awkwardness after seemingly falling for Ji Ah at first sight provides comedic moments, while their charming interactions with the children offer a refreshing break from the high-stakes world of private education.

“Riding Life” is scheduled to premiere on March 3 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for more updates!