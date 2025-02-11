Entertainment

Jo Min Soo and Jung Jin Young find romance on the road in new family drama

ByLydia Koh

February 11, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, the upcoming drama “Riding Life” (literal translation) has released new stills featuring Jo Min Soo and Jung Jin Young!

“Riding Life” revolves around working mom Lee Jung Eun (Jeon Hye Jin), who asks her mother, Yoon Ji Ah (Jo Min Soo), to drive her daughter to various academies in preparation for the “7-year-old exam,” a crucial entrance test for elite English-language academies.

Photo: Instagram/ENA

Humour and social commentary

Set in Daechi district’s competitive education scene, the drama blends humour and social commentary to explore the pressures of private tutoring and early education.

The series portrays a familiar reality where parents and even grandparents are involved in their children’s academic journey. Jo Min Soo and Jung Jin Young, who portray Ji Ah and Young Wook respectively, form a romantic bond while chauffeuring their grandchildren.

Ji Ah, a children’s art therapist, and Young Wook, an English literature professor, find themselves bonding over new responsibilities at their daughter and daughter-in-law’s request.

See also  Jeon Suk Ho stars as a perfect family man in new K-drama Riding Life

Intriguing twist

The latest photos reveal the blossoming romance between Ji Ah and Young Wook, sparked by an unexpected encounter at an English academy in Daechi district, adding an exciting twist.

When Young Wook struggles with his grandson Min Ho’s sudden tantrum, Ji Ah intervenes, leading to a deeper connection between the two.

Their romance adds a cosy charm and a comedic twist to the storyline. Young Wook’s awkwardness after seemingly falling for Ji Ah at first sight provides comedic moments, while their charming interactions with the children offer a refreshing break from the high-stakes world of private education.

“Riding Life” is scheduled to premiere on March 3 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for more updates!

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

China is being overtaken by micro-dramas with a bite-sized sensation

February 10, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Jeon Suk Ho stars as a perfect family man in new K-drama Riding Life

February 10, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Watch: Chung Su Bin feels uneasy after seeing Hyeri’s seemingly kind actions in the new “Friendly Rivalry” preview

February 8, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Law

Woman who bit, beat neighbour with mop, threw eggs at her & threatened to kill husband gets 4-week jail sentence

February 11, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Iranian-Malaysian couple deemed a threat to national security to be deported & barred from re-entering Singapore

February 11, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

Tech companies’ wishlist for Singapore Budget 2025

February 11, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

Jo Min Soo and Jung Jin Young find romance on the road in new family drama

February 11, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.