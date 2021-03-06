International Asia JJ Lin and Jay Chou talk about bubble tea (and a possible...

JJ Lin and Jay Chou talk about bubble tea (and a possible visit to Singapore)

Fans fell off their seats and couches after scrolling through Lin's little conversation with Chou

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Samantha Geh

Date

InternationalAsiaEntertainmentCelebrityLifestyleFood
SINGAPORE – When you and your bestie are powerhouse superstars, there’s no stopping the fun when it comes to your favourite bubble tea store.

On Wednesday (March 3), JJ Lin took his mama and close friends to Jay Chou’s favourite bubble tea store, Machi Machi in town and shared it on Instagram.

Lin’s post included a caption saying, “My mum asked about you, so here we are,” as he tagged Jay Chou in it.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

It wasn’t long after Chou saw the post and replied, “Mama Lin is too cute. Are you waiting for me to visit you all in Singapore?”

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Lin then replied Chou suggesting him to pay them a visit in Singapore now that there’s no need to quarantine after arriving from Taiwan.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

And yes, fans fell off their seats and couches after scrolling through Lin’s little conversation with Chou – even included comments of their own, trying to convince the Mandopop star to take the trip down.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

To top it off, Chou reposted Lin’s bubble tea post on his Instagram stories as he added, “Remember to let your mum drink more.”

Mandopop star, Jay Chou is a very big fan of Machi Machi – and we’re not exaggerating when we say a very big fan.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Photo: Instagram screengrab

As you can see, Chou isn’t afraid to express his love for Machi machi and would always update his Instagram feed about every visit.

According to 8days.sg, Lin hosted a livestream concert last year in conjunction with his birthday when Chou decided to send him a huge bottle of bubble tea. 

Not to mention, Lin and Chou have visited the other Machi Machi stores overseas such as the one in Japan back in 2019.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

To date, Machi Machi is now available at almost all around the world – Singapore, Malaysia, London, South Korea, Paris, Australia, Stokholm, and Toronto.

Luckily, you can thank Lin’s close friend (and singer) Ang Junyang for bringing the delighted Machi Machi to Singapore.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Now, not only can Lin enjoy good bubble tea in his home country BUT Chou might possibly make a trip down one day too!! /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

