KOREA: As reported by Soompi, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk are officially teaming up for a new drama!

On Feb 20, Netflix confirmed that the two will headline the upcoming series Boyfriend on Demand (working title).

This romantic comedy takes place in a virtual world where users can subscribe to a boyfriend, with their digital connections extending into real life. The drama is directed by Kim Jung Sik, known for Work Later, Drink Now, Strong Girl Namsoon, and No Gain No Love.

Love in virtual reality

Jisoo stars as Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer who yearns for another shot at love in virtual reality.

Having lived without romance, she unexpectedly receives a “Monthly Boyfriend” device, granting her access to a digital world where she experiences thrilling encounters with idealised partners. Through Mi Rae’s journey, Jisoo brings to life a relatable story that resonates with modern audiences.

Seo In Guk plays Park Kyeong Nam, another webtoon producer and Mi Rae’s workplace rival.

Although she sees him as the last person she would want in her life, he is widely regarded as one of the best in their industry. Outwardly cold and seemingly self-absorbed, Kyeong Nam harbours a hidden secret that adds intrigue to the storyline.

Complex character

Fans are excited to see Seo In Guk embody this complex character and how he challenges Mi Rae’s world.

Boyfriend on Demand will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Jisoo, whose full name is Kim Ji Soo, is a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry. Jisoo is a member of the globally popular girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment. The group debuted in 2016 and has released numerous hit songs such as “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” and “Ddu-du Ddu-du.”

In March 2023, Jisoo made her solo debut with the single album “Me,” which was a commercial success, selling over a million copies.