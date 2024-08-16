MBN’s drama Bad Memory Eraser has released a preview showing Jin Se Yeon and Yang Hye Ji’s characters growing closer in the upcoming episode!

The romance drama follows a man whose life is transformed by a memory eraser and a woman who becomes central to his fate. Kim Jae Joong of JYJ plays Lee Kun, a former tennis player who suffered a setback that made him lose confidence. Jin Se Yeon portrays neuropsychiatrist Kyung Joo Yeon, who through memory manipulation unwittingly turns into Lee Kun’s made-up first love.

Spoilers Ahead

In the previous episode, Lee Kun began his journey as a determined CEO after establishing his own sports agency, signaling a turning point in his life. Meanwhile, Kyung Joo Yeon attempted to sneak her suitcase out of his apartment while he was away. However, her plan was foiled when Lee Kun unexpectedly returned home early, catching her in the act.

New stills from the upcoming episode show Kyung Joo Yeon having a very wild night. After getting drunk, the usually composed and orderly doctor spends the night in her parking lot. Far from her typical self, she stumbles home, disheveled and uncharacteristic.

Fortunately, she isn’t alone. Jeon Sae Yan, played by Yang Hye Ji, remains by her side throughout the ordeal. The two women end up falling asleep together in a corner of the parking lot, with this wild night serving as the beginning of a close friendship between them.

To discover what led Kyung Joo Yeon to get so drunk—and how this experience deepens her bond with Jeon Sae Yan—tune in to the next episode of Bad Memory Eraser on Aug 16 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

Captivating performances

South Korean actress Jin Se Yeon is well-known for her fascinating roles across a range of genres. She was born Kim Yoon Jung and rose to fame in historical dramas, but she has also shown her acting prowess in contemporary dramas and movies.

Yang Hye Ji is a talented South Korean actress who has gained recognition for her roles in various dramas. Known for her versatility, she has portrayed a wide range of characters, from supporting to lead roles.