Jessica Simpson was body-shamed and it caused her to want to be a recluse

- Advertisement -

Throughout her career, Jessica Simpson had to deal with a lot of body-shaming. The star has been open about how it has impacted her life and her mother, Tina, has just revealed how truly bad it became. Speaking to Today in an interview, Tina said that the “hardest thing” that Simpson ever faced was scrutiny of her weight. “The way people judge her, it’s unbelievable. Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that – or guy. Period,” said Tina.

Tina continued, “Because of that, it catapulted all kinds of different emotions and different things in her life too, you know?” Simpson’s mother added, “It made her want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get out of her house.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking in an interview with People, Simpson also admitted that she “spent so many years beating [herself] up for unrealistic body standard” and constantly felt like “a failure”.

And while she’s still a “work in progress” when it comes to self-criticism, she now has “the tools to quiet those voices” in her head. “I don’t think people always realised that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime,” added Simpson, reported Buzzfeed.

It is good to know that she is doing so much better despite the words of those body shamers who may still be with her.

Born on July 10, 1980, Jessica Ann Johnson née Simpson is an American singer, actress, fashion designer, and author. After performing in church choirs as a child, Simpson signed with Columbia Records in 1997, at age 17. Her debut studio album, Sweet Kisses (1999), sold two million copies in the United States and saw the commercial success of the single “I Wanna Love You Forever”.

Simpson adopted a more mature image for her second studio album Irresistible (2001), and its title track became her second top 20 entry on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In This Skin (2003), Simpson’s third studio album, sold three million copies in the United States./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg