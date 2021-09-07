Jerry Yan, among top five ‘most hated’ contestants on Call Me By Fire

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago, Chinese reality talent competition Call Me By Fire premiered and just like its all-female predecessor Sisters Who Make Waves, it has become very popular among viewers.

Currently, Hong Kong stars Jordan Chan, Michael Tse, Jerry Lamb, Julian Cheung and Edmond Leung, who formed their own group called the “Greater Bay Area” are among the favourite contestants after winning the hearts of viewers with their highly entertaining performances.

On the other hand, netizens have also come up with a list of the Top Five “most hated” participants and that includes Taiwanese actor, Jerry Yan, 44.

Based on Chinese media reports, netizens feel as though Yan is unable to “have a breakthrough” since the first song he performed on the show was Meteor Rain aka the soundtrack from Meteor Garden, the drama that made Yan famous 20 years ago.

- Advertisement -

The main reason why Yan is being slammed is that viewers think he is “too pretentious”. They have an issue with how Yan “has opinions but won’t express them”, how he would just “hide in a corner and sulk”, and even with him crying during interviews.

Netizens believe that he “isn’t suitable for this kind of competitive variety show” because of these reasons, as reported by 8days.sg.

Together with Yan in this ‘hall of shame’ is Taiwanese singer Terry Lin who was initially praised for his professionalism when he insisted on continuing on with the shoot even after he fell from the stage and suffered minor injuries.

- Advertisement -

Alas, netizens do not have a favourable view of the 55-year-old thanks to the whole aircond saga between him and his roommate, Chinese actor Vincent Zhao, 49.

In essence, Zhao shared that they do not turn on the air conditioning in their room because Lin claimed that it would make his throat dry, causing the latter to be criticised for being “selfish”.

Lin then went on his socials to clarify that it was actually Zhao that suggested that they turn the aircond off, but the damage to his reputation was already done.

Chinese rappers GAI and Bridge, as well as Chinese actor Zhang Yunlong make up the other three in the Top Five.

- Advertisement -

“Self-righteous” and “arrogant” were the words used to describe GAI. The 34-year-old previously posted on social media, “I simply refuse to have anything to do with rappers who fly economy class.”

On the show, viewers were unhappy about how GAI complained to Chan about Jerry Lamb “disrespecting” Bridge by saying that he does now know him. GAI said that what Lamb said to his buddy made him feel “uncomfortable”.

Cahn was then put in an awkward position and could only say sorry to GAI, but the viewers felt it was not fair to Chan because it had nothing to do with him.

Because of GAI’s actions, Bridge’s popularity took a hit as people thought that they were making a mountain out of a molehill.

Fortunately for Bridge, who at age 27 is the youngest contestant on the show, Chan didn’t seem too bothered by being dragged into the issue and is often full of praise for the rapper.

Zhang Yunlong, 33 showed a lack of outstanding performances, and he is always mentioning or hanging around Jerry Yan.

Audiences think that he only joined the show to be close to his idol and is not taking the competition seriously at all. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg