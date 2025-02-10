KOREA: The first glimpse of Jeon Suk Ho’s character in ENA’s upcoming drama Riding Life (literal translation) has been revealed, according to Soompi.

The show centres on a working mother, Lee Jung Eun (Jeon Hye Jin), who recruits her mother, Yoon Ji Ah (Jo Min Soo), to take her daughter to different academies while she gets ready for the difficult “7-year-old exam” which is a requirement for admission to prestigious English-language academies.

Humourous yet insightful approach

Set in Daechi district, a hotspot for elite education, the new drama takes a humorous yet insightful approach to the intense world of early childhood learning and private tutoring.

As three generations of women—Jung Eun, Ji Ah, and Seo Yoon (Kim Sa Rang)—juggle their hectic schedules, one person tries to keep the peace and lighten the mood: Jung Eun’s devoted yet hapless husband, Hong Jae Man (Jeon Suk Ho).

As a home shopping merchandise director (MD), Jae Man often finds himself at odds with his demanding wife. Despite his struggles at work, his top priority (and will always be) is his family.

Clumsy yet lovable

Newly released stills show Jae Man taking on domestic duties, including cooking and folding laundry, while staying close to Jung Eun—seemingly bracing himself for criticism. His combination of clumsy yet lovable qualities adds to his charm.

Viewers can also anticipate the comedic chemistry between Jeon Suk Ho and Jeon Hye Jin as an onscreen couple. Jung Eun, the commanding force of the household, and Jae Man, who tiptoes around her, promise plenty of laughs. The drama will also highlight the realistic challenges that dual-income couples face, which will make it more relatable.

Jeon Suk Ho’s portrayal of Jae Man as a relatable and endearing husband, bringing warmth and humour to the series, is greatly praised by the production team.

Riding Life premieres on March 3 at 10 pm KST.