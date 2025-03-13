TAIWAN: As reported by 8 Days, if you frequent Weibo, you might have noticed “Jay Chou Macau” trending on March 11. Many assumed the Mandopop star had announced a concert in the city, but then speculation emerged that the 45-year-old had accumulated a massive gambling debt in Macau.

The rumours originated from Chinese media reports claiming a “super A-list male star” had lost his entire fortune—1.03 billion yuan (S$189 million)—during a week-long gambling spree at Wynn Palace.

Allegedly, he had to mortgage three luxury properties and a private jet to settle his debts. Some netizens speculated that the celebrity in question was Jay Chou.

False claims

However, the rumours turned out to be baseless. In reality, Jay has not visited Macau in years.

His label, JVR Music, quickly issued a statement denying the allegations: “The trending topic about a ‘super A-list male star gambling heavily in Macau’ has led to speculation involving our artist, Jay Chou. We want to clarify that these rumours are entirely baseless. We urge people to stop spreading false information.”

Jay also responded indirectly by posting Instagram photos of himself working on his album and spending time with fellow musicians Alan Kuo and Gary Yang.

Dismissed the rumours humorously

Meanwhile, his friend and personal trainer, Taiwanese live streamer Liu Genghong, dismissed the rumours humorously. He suggested redirecting attention to fitness by posting a video of Jay’s “Xiamen” workout and urging netizens to focus on meaningful discussions instead of spreading baseless gossip.

Similar rumours about Jay’s gambling habits have surfaced before. In 2010, he was said to have lost nearly $2 million at Marina Bay Sands, but those allegations were never proven.

Jay Chou is a highly influential figure in the Chinese-speaking music world. He’s a Taiwanese singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer.