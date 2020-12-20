Jay Chou, JJ Lin, Jam Hsiao and Shawn Yue sing a billion-dollar birthday song

- Advertisement -

On December 17, Jay uploaded a clip from their star-studded gathering at Jam’s new Japanese restaurant Watanabe Shinsuke to celebrate his friend, Taiwanese magician Chen Guanlin’s 44th birthday.

Earlier this year, Mandopop’s top stars Jay Chou, Jam Hsiao and JJ Lin hung out over ice cream and coffee at JJ’s cafe this year. But the gathering at Guanlin’s birthday was even more memorable. Also present at the hang out was Jay’s wife Hannah Quinvilan, Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin, Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue with his wife Sarah Wang with Jam’s manager and rumoured girlfriend, Summer Lin.

“Today’s birthday boy should be very happy. There are so many handsome guys celebrating your birthday,” wrote Jay on Instagram.

The three ‘Js’ can be seen singing Guanlin the birthday song in the video and when the camera panned to Shawn, who was excitedly clapping at the side he said: “I can’t sing,” before adding that Guanlin has three award-winning singers performing for him.

“I didn’t even get such treatment during my birthday,” JJ chimed in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Chou 周杰倫 (@jaychou)

Besides leaving him birthday wishes, envious fans also left comments gushing about how fortunate Guanlin is to have Asian pop’s hottest stars celebrating his birthday for him, not to mention to have them sing him “such a valuable” birthday song. How valuable? According to Apple Daily, that song was worth some NT$8bil (S$337mil), which is the combined net worths of Jay Chou (NT$6bil or S$283mil), JJ and Jam (NT$1bil or S$47mil each).

Other than the party, Jam’s Japanese restaurant has also been the talk of the town since it opened its doors in the Taipei’s East District last month. Jam, who also owns a popular bubble tea shop, reportedly invested NT$30mil (S$1.42mil) in the high-end Watanabe Shinsuke, where an omakase set here can set you back NT$6,000 (S$283).

Even though it is expensive, the restaurant draws a full house each night and it has become a popular spot for celebrities. Among the celeb customers include Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia and her husband, actor Xiu Jiekai, Patty Hou, and singer Shin. /TISG

