Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Photo: Instagram/janniksin
Sports
2 min.Read

Jannik Sinner withdraws from US Open mixed doubles following Cincinnati Open exit

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Following Jannik Sinner’s early exit at the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, the World No. 1 athlete recently withdrew from the revamped US Open mixed doubles event, alongside his supposed partner, Katerina Siniakova. 

The withdrawal from the event came at an unfortunate time as Sinner prepares to defend his US Open singles title at Flushing Meadows, which will happen on Aug 24. Furthermore, Sinner and Siniakova won’t be able to fight for the $1 million prize money for the winners of this season’s mixed doubles tournament. 

Siniakova was initially paired with Sinner after Emma Navarro withdrew. Both athletes were set to face Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev in the first round. 

Sinner’s Cincinnati final exit 

Sinner was forced to retire in his Cincinnati final match against Alcaraz, citing that he could ‘collapse at any moment’ due to illness. In his post-match speech, the Italian athlete congratulated his opponent for another title win, and he was visibly sorry about the unfortunate circumstance. 

Sometimes it’s like this, and we have to accept it,” the athlete admitted. 

Sinner’s preparations for the US Open were going very well this season. He was unbeaten in 26 matches on hard courts before heading into the Cincinnati Open final. He also won Wimbledon last month. 

On social media, Sinner expressed: “Yesterday I didn’t feel great, and I’m really sorry to disappoint you. Thank you so much to everyone supporting me on-site and from home. Your support means the world ❤️ Congrats to @carlitosalcarazz and his team, you’re having an incredible season, and I wish you all the best for what’s ahead. Now it’s time to rest a couple of days before getting back to work 🙏🏻” 

 

A post shared by Jannik Sinner (@janniksin)

The official Instagram account of Cincinnati Open commented on the athlete’s post and said: “We hope you feel better soon, Jannik! 💙 And come back better than ever 💪” 

Netizens also expressed their support to the athlete by reassuring him that he did not disappoint anyone, and that health always comes first.

One netizen remarked, “It’s not your fault you got sick! We are with you, great Jannik, get well soon and always think about your health first. We love you just the way you are, whether you win or lose. Hugs for Jan! 🦊❤️💪💪💪”

Another one commented:  “As you say, it’s a tennis match, health comes first❤️ so now take all the necessary time before leaving again for the slam, we’re all with you, champion🙌” 

