Jamus Lim: We need to equip our kids with tools on how to think, not what

SINGAPORE: Workers Party MP Jamus Lim, an Associate Professor of Economics at ESSEC Business School, met a fellow teacher during a round of house visits at Sengkang GRC who said he would introduce the debates the MP had on policy into his classroom “in the interest of promoting discussion and reflection.”

“I was overjoyed that he saw the importance of this, and I urged him to continue to spur our young minds with active thinking…. We need to equip our kids with tools on how to think, not what, and that can only happen when we apply a critical eye to all dimensions of an issue (whether one agrees with them or not),” he wrote in an April 1 (Saturday) Facebook post.

Assoc Prof Lim noted that with artificial intelligence on the rise, “the notion of learning as one that is primarily about simple knowledge transfer or rote memorization or closed-book tests is rapidly becoming archaic.”

He and his team had visited 290A, 288C #Compassvale as well as 338C and 338D #Anchorvale, noting that they “had many wonderful conversations, but two—about the nature of political discourse—stuck with me, not least because they illustrate what I hope to be signs of a mature electorate.”

The first conversation was with the teacher and the second was with a resident who told Assoc Prof Lim that he had differing political views, but nevertheless accepted him as the estate’s representative.

“Hence, he hoped that when the investigation on the premature deterioration of the external facade for #Anchorvale Parkview (and related Punggol Matilda Court) cluster is released, that I would be forthright with its findings.

I assured him that I always try to be as transparent as I can with the Singaporean people (and that includes of course our #SengkangGRC residents). He then shared that, despite our political differences, he agreed that I am someone that does not sugarcoat the facts, and that was something that he appreciated,” the Sengkang GRC MP added.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg