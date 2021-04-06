Home News SG Economy Jamus Lim explains why he takes on ideas and positions that may...

Jamus Lim explains why he takes on ideas and positions that may seem controversial or unusual

We should strive to correct social inequities to benefit the least advantaged, he says

Photo: FB/ Jamus Lim

Singapore — “if there are social inequities, we should strive to correct these so that we bring the most benefit to the least advantaged, since we are only as strong as our weakest member,” says Workers’ Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim.

The MP for Sengkang GRC (Anchorvale) shared a photo of his daughter on social media on Sunday (Apr 4) and wrote: “As I watch our little one play, I am also reminded of the future that lays (sic) before her. Without really knowing what her gifts or challenges may be, what kind of world would I want for her, after she grows up?”

Mr Lim, an associate professor of economics at ESSEC Business School, asked what principles we would favour as a society if we did not know how we would end up.

“Think about it: what policies would we want for our children, if we had no prior knowledge of their ethnicity, socioeconomic standing, gender, or any other dimension,” he wrote.

He explained that, to him, this meant allocating resources or striving to correct social inequities to benefit the least advantaged.

“This basic principle guides virtually all the policies that I espouse for the #workersparty, and goes a long way toward explaining why I may take on ideas and positions that may seem controversial or unusual at first glance,” Assoc Prof Lim wrote. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

