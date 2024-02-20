;
James Biden $200K check raises eyebrows amid influence-peddling allegations

ByGemma Iso

February 20, 2024
James Biden

A resurfaced $200,000 check from President Biden’s brother, James Biden, has sparked fresh scrutiny. The check is now spotlighted in a new report shedding light on James’ alleged exploitation of family connections to boost a troubled hospital chain, Americore.

Allegations 

According to Politico, James Biden allegedly utilized his Biden surname as leverage during his consulting stint with Americore, a company managing rural hospitals. However, despite promises of substantial financing, Americore eventually collapsed, leaving a trail of unanswered questions.

The White House has vehemently defended the transaction, attributing it to a previous loan granted by Biden to his brother. Nevertheless, redacted bank records hint at a financial link between the two, prompting Republicans on the House Oversight Committee to raise concerns about potential nepotism and exploitation of the Biden brand.

With the impeachment inquiry against Biden looming, James Biden is scheduled for an interview with the committee on February 21st, where he’s anticipated to face tough questions regarding his involvement with Americore.

 James Biden and Americore

Insiders familiar with Americore’s operations revealed to Politico that James Biden had harbored grand plans, including offering equity in the company to President Biden, a seat on its board, and even leveraging its success for a future presidential bid. However, these aspirations never came to fruition as Americore found itself entangled in a web of legal troubles.

Currently, Americore is embroiled in a massive $100 million federal prosecution following allegations of Medicare fraud at one of its hospitals. Despite the company’s woes, James Biden hasn’t been formally charged with any wrongdoing.

In a testimony before the Oversight Committee, a Chapter 11 trustee for Americore, Carol Fox, shed light on the murky loan dealings, emphasizing the lack of documentation and unfulfilled promises of Middle Eastern investment.

As the specter of influence peddling looms large, the Biden family finds itself under the microscope once again, grappling with allegations that could have far-reaching implications.

