jail-for-drunk-man-who-beat-up-taxi-driver-who-refused-to-take-flag-down-trip

One of two men who beat up a taxi driver over his refusal to ferry them was sentenced to four weeks in prison today (28 Oct).

The incident took place around 2.30am on New Year’s Day in 2020. 30-year-old Koh Liang Cai and 31-year-old Muhammad Taleb Kishen Muhammad Faisal were about to take a taxi home after drinking with others at the Zouk nightclub.

Koh saw a taxi parked on the side of the road and tried to flag it. But in order to earn a higher fare, the taxi driver chose to wait for the customer to call a taxi and refused to ferry Koh. Unhappy, both men attacked the taxi driver, injuring him. The police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Koh has been sentenced to four weeks in prison, while Muhammad Taleb’s case is still pending.

