Entertainment Celebrity Jaejoong to appear on Korean TV music show after being blacklisted for...

Jaejoong to appear on Korean TV music show after being blacklisted for a decade

During the show, the guest team goes against the host team that is made up of famous Korean trot singers

Jaejoong has not been on Korean TV music show for 10 years. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Korean pop idol Jaejoong will be making his first TV appearance on a Korean music show after more than a decade.

Named TV Chosun’s “Romantic call center”, it is one of the highest-rated music variety shows and currently trending in South Korea. In July’s brand reputation value, the show is ranked as the Top variety show.

During the show, the team of guests goes against the host team that is made up of famous Korean trot singers such as Lim Youngwoong while singing different songs in a karaoke-like format. Since the preview showed Jaejoong rising to the of competition, many viewers have been anticipating to watch the episode, as reported by Allkpop.

The episode will air on July 15th on TV Chosun at 10 PM KST.

Jaejoong is up for the challenge of competition. Picture: Instagram

 

Born on January 26, 1986, Jae-joong also known mononymously as Jaejoong, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and director. He is a member of the Korean pop group JYJ and was one of the original members of boy band TVXQ. Since 2013, he has expanded his range of activities as a solo artist and is also known by the stage names Hero Jaejoong (in South Korea), Jejung/J-Jun (ジェジュン) (in Japan), and 英雄在中 (영웅재중) (in China).

Born in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do as Han Jae-joon (한재준; 韩在俊), he was adopted into the Kim family at a young age. As a teenager, he moved to Seoul to audition for . From 2003 to 2010, he was the lead vocalist of South Korean boy band TVXQ. Later, he sued SM along with Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jun-su and together they separated from TVXQ to form JYJ. As a solo artist, he has released two Korean studio albums, WWW (2013) and No.X (2016), both reaching number one on the Gaon Music Chart. In Japan, his three studio albums Flawless  (2019), Love Covers (2019), and Love

