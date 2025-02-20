Jack Draper dominated his match against Christopher O’Connell, defeating his opponent in just 58 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in Doha.

The athlete is now back in action for the first time since making it to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he fought through three back-to-back five-set matches to reach where he is now.

The British No 1 was set to face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, but the Serbian was defeated earlier this week. Now, Draper will take on Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

Highlights of the match

Draper, who is chasing his second ATP 500 title, was hardly tested by O’Connell and showcased his capabilities and skills throughout the match.

The Briton broke his opponent’s serve straight away and quickly built a two-break advantage to take the first set. He cruised through the second set, losing only one game to seal the victory.

In other news, top seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italy’s Luca Nardi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, and is now up against Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-final showdown.