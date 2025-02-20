Sports

Jack Draper advances to Qatar Open quarter-finals

ByAiah Bathan

February 20, 2025

Jack Draper dominated his match against Christopher O’Connell, defeating his opponent in just 58 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open in Doha. 

The athlete is now back in action for the first time since making it to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he fought through three back-to-back five-set matches to reach where he is now. 

The British No 1 was set to face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, but the Serbian was defeated earlier this week. Now, Draper will take on Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. 

Highlights of the match 

Draper, who is chasing his second ATP 500 title, was hardly tested by O’Connell and showcased his capabilities and skills throughout the match. 

The Briton broke his opponent’s serve straight away and quickly built a two-break advantage to take the first set. He cruised through the second set, losing only one game to seal the victory. 

In other news, top seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italy’s Luca Nardi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, and is now up against Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-final showdown. 

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

WTA suspends spectator following Emma Raducanu incident in Dubai

February 20, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Cyclist Egan Bernal breaks his collarbone in a crash during the Clasica Jaen race

February 19, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Matteo Berrettini ends Djokovic’s comeback run at Qatar Open

February 19, 2025 Aiah Bathan

You missed

Business

Grab shares rise after Singapore announces 50% corporate income tax rebate in Budget 2025

February 20, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

5 Southeast Asian countries land in the top 15 of the world’s friendliest countries

February 20, 2025 Gemma Iso
Sports

Jack Draper advances to Qatar Open quarter-finals

February 20, 2025 Aiah Bathan
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated at Thursday’s open—STI declined 0.4%

February 20, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.