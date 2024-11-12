KOREA: As reported by Koreaboo, EDAM Entertainment, IU’s agency, has initiated legal proceedings against numerous individuals accused of harassing the singer online.

On Nov 11 (KST), EDAM issued a statement detailing their response to extreme harassment that qualifies as criminal.

This includes threats, defamation through false information, baseless plagiarism accusations, death threats, privacy violations, and the creation and spread of deepfake content featuring IU, among other offences.

Cyberbullied IU

The agency stated they have filed complaints against approximately 180 individuals, with additional cases pending.

So far, six cases have led to fines under summary prosecution, while other rulings include conditional suspensions with mandatory education or probation.

In one instance, a defendant who cyberbullied IU with false allegations, causing defamation and issuing death threats, was fined ₩3.00 million KRW (around $2,140 USD).

The defendant has, nevertheless, appealed the decision.

EDAM disclosed that one of those involved in the plagiarism accusations is thought to be IU’s former middle school classmate. Despite the ongoing investigation, this individual allegedly continues to harass IU.

“Apparently, one of them was a fellow student at IU’s middle school. Despite the ongoing case, they continue to harass IU, so we are responding,” EDAM stated.

The plagiarism accusations against IU became a major controversy last year, prompting EDAM to take a firm stand in support of their artist.

Awaiting prosecution

Furthermore, investigators have identified a person who accused IU of espionage. This individual reportedly ignored multiple summons but is now awaiting prosecution as the case progresses.

EDAM Entertainment reiterated its commitment to pursuing legal action against those making malicious posts about IU.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji Eun, is a multi-talented artist known for her music, acting and popularity. She’s a talented singer-songwriter with a distinctive voice and a wide range of musical styles.

Her most well-known tunes include “You & I,” “Good Day,” and “Palette.”

IU has demonstrated her acting abilities by starring in a number of popular dramas, including “Hotel del Luna” and “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.”