It’s Glowtime! What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 16 ‘glow up’

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 9, 2024

SINGAPORE: Apple is launching the iPhone 16 on Monday (Sept 9), and people are eager to discover the “It’s Glowtime” teaser.

The launch, set for 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (1:00 Tuesday morning, Sept 11, Singapore time), has fans excited because of “Apple Intelligence,” the tech giant’s new AI features on one of its bestselling products.

The iPhone 16 is expected to allow users to create text and images through generative artificial intelligence, with one analyst calling the launch Apple’s “biggest upgrade cycle in its history.”

Apple described its take on AI in its newest iPhone, saying, “It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks.”

What to expect from iPhone 16?

Siri is one of the features expected to get a major upgrade when iOS 18 is rolled out, designed to get the virtual assistant working even better.

Another feature to most likely improve is the iPhone camera, with experts predicting the new phones will have a 48-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens and better zooming and focus.

A longer battery life, probably on top of users’ wish lists, may also be in the offing. This would be made possible through A18 and A18 Pro chips responsible for Apple Intelligence. The upgraded chips will also make the phones work faster.

Also, Apple has appeared to buy into the “bigger is better” mantra, with the devices having larger screen displays.

For the iPhone 16 Pro, the display screen will grow from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, and as for the Pro Max, its screen size will increase from 6.7 to 6.9 inches.

Earlier this month, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper also reported that Apple’s phones will use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays to replace liquid crystal displays (LCDs) beginning in 2025. This would allow users to capture higher-definition videos.

As for how much the newest iPhones will cost, this has not yet been announced.

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at S$1,664.25, the iPhone 15 starts at S$1,311, and the SE starts at S$704.45. 2022 and 2023 models, the iPhone 13 and 14, respectively, are still being sold in Singapore.

iPhones are usually available a week after launching, which means the iPhone 16 might be in Singapore users’ hands as early as Sept 16 or 17.

