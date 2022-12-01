Israel a sore diplomatic point

- Advertisement -

Israel continues to be a sore point at the Qatar World Cup.

But Qatar has, rather magnanimously, agreed to allow special direct flights from Israel that will be open to both Israeli and Palestinian football fans, says FIFA.

Many are keeping their fingers crossed [as not every detail of how decades of hostility would be overcome], so that Palestinians and Israelis can travel to the first World Cup in an Arab nation.

“This historic announcement provides a platform to improve relations across the Middle East,” said Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, the world’s football governing body.

For the record, Palestinian flags are flying everywhere in Qatar but Israeli fans are staying low-key. Despite moves by some Arab countries, not including Qatar, to normalise relations with Israel, the Palestinian cause is being embraced by many Arab fans and some officials.

Unwelcome gestures

There have been not-too-pleasant interactions between Arab supporters and Israeli media which have gone viral, including footage shot by an AFP journalist of a Saudi fan berating an Israeli TV reporter that has been viewed more than 5.2 million times on Twitter.

“There is only Palestine, there is no Israel… you are not welcome here,” the fan reportedly shouts at Mr Moav Vardi, a reporter for Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

The Arab fans flooding Qatar have been refusing to speak with Israel media, while some yell “Long Live Palestine” in front of Israeli television cameras.

“We find it very difficult to work here,” Mr Vardi told AFP, adding that he understood the Arab anger.

No Relations

Qatar has no relations with Israel and remains a supporter of the decades-long Palestinian cause for statehood.

Doha supports Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip, and provides vital financial aid to residents of the coastal enclave blockaded by Israel since 2007.

Qatar criticised moves by other Arab nations — including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco — to normalise relations in 2020.

To play it safe, the Israeli government advised football fans to hide Jewish “symbols” as part of its “Safe World Cup” campaign.

About 10,000 Israelis are expected in Qatar for the football tournament, according to diplomat Mr Alon Levy who was in Doha to organise consular coverage.

* Suresh Nair is an award-winning sports journalist who is also a qualified international coach and international referee instructor

