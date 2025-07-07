Is Singapore really too expensive? A closer look at the debate behind the complaints

SINGAPORE: With the city-state’s recent elections, online media is bursting with feisty debates, mostly around one prickly issue — the cost of living. Among the many voices, one Redditor crossed the noise with a piercing question:

“People who are complaining that Singapore is too expensive to live in—mind sharing your financial position and why you hold such strong views?”

It wasn’t meant as an attack but a challenge to the mounting upsurge of frustration online. The poster admitted the escalating costs—food, housing, and everyday overheads—but also added that this situation isn’t limited to Singapore. Nonetheless, what hit them most was the tenor of the discussion.

“I see a lot of rage online about the election results, people saying Singaporeans deserve the government they vote for, etc.,” the post continued. “If you’re earning S$10k a month, using CPF (Central Provident Fund) to pay off your HDB (Housing & Development Board) but are upset you can’t upgrade to a condo or travel like you used to—I can’t empathize as much.”

That triggered an outbreak of responses, exposing a polarised public sentiment.

Some commenters claimed that Singaporeans relish making complaints, even when they’re comparatively prosperous. “Nah. Singaporeans just love to complain in general… They drive their Tesla or Mercedes, then complain that a bowl of noodles is S$6,” one user stated ironically. “Yet they have no qualms feeding their high-SES lifestyle.”

What this user is saying is that most of the grievances come from those who are not really economically stressed or struggling to survive but are upset by their failure to sustain what they have or to elevate to a more comfortable lifestyle.

However, others disagreed with the idea that it’s all pure grumbling. Among the most reverberating points was articulated by a user who clarified that while Singapore may not be unbearable to survive in, it has become excessively expensive to enjoy.

“SG isn’t expensive to survive in, but SG is expensive if you want to enjoy having nice things,” the user wrote. “I don’t even mean luxury goods—just things like convenience, aesthetics, and comfort. A cozy café to read a book and sip coffee? That’ll cost you quite a bit.”

The problem, the user claimed, lies in Singapore’s lack of space and the commercialisation of every available nook. On the contrary, the same user noted going overseas shows just how reachable comfort and quality of life can be somewhere else for a lesser amount of money.

Another reaction focused on expectations. According to this netizen’s view, many Singaporeans are rushing to a standard of living that they may no longer be able to pay for. “A big chunk of this demographic doesn’t live within their means,” a user weighed in. “They expect lifestyles that now align more with the upper middle class. But for every couple that doesn’t get a BTO (build to order), there’s one that did—and they’re laughing all the way to the bank.”

Other voices talked about the bigger picture. One commenter recognised Singapore’s extraordinary economic advancement but doubted its significance to the ordinary citizen’s everyday existence. “Yes, the country’s economy is thriving, but what’s the point of a thriving country when its people can’t enjoy any of it?” the commenter asked. “Are we building this country to impress the world or to serve the people who live here?”

All of this discussion ties in with politics, and many found the chance to echo the election results. Many voiced discontent with the present circumstances, but others contended that Singaporeans are calling for better change and not just any kind of change.

“The fact that PAP is still being voted in, including in younger GRCs, says a lot,” one experienced voter said. “People want quality change. Not emotional speeches or promises of free vouchers. Real policies. Real solutions.”

The netizen named candidates like Jeremy Tan as illustrations of the kind of grounded, policy-driven direction that reverberates. “He focused on the specifics. I would’ve voted for him if I was in Mountbatten,” the commenter added.

So, is Singapore too expensive? That hinges on what you’re trying to measure – comfort, aspiration, or survival.

What’s clear is that Singapore’s affluence and accomplishment do not touch everyone and that the path forward, economically and politically, will demand more than just GDP growth or sleek global standings. It will necessitate confidence, distinction, and leaders prepared to pay attention and listen beyond the noise.