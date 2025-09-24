Is S$3,300/month CPF payout enough for you to retire comfortably in Singapore? — Most Singaporeans say ‘No!’

SINGAPORE: So you’ve saved. You’ve topped up. You’ve invested. You’ve sacrificed bubble tea over the years for balance sheets, but is your Central Provident Fund (CPF) payout really enough for that well-earned golden years glow-up?

A yahoo!news poll has sparked a mini identity crisis among Singaporeans planning for retirement — and the numbers don’t lie. With CPF top-ups hitting a record SS$6.7 billion in the first seven months of 2025 (that’s a 40% jump from all of 2024!), it seems like everyone’s gunning for a cushier future. Yet the question remains: Is a S$3,300 monthly CPF payout really enough? Apparently… nope!

Poll says: Sorry, not quite there yet

In a Yahoo Singapore poll, Singaporeans were asked: “Can you retire comfortably in Singapore with a CPF payout of S$3,300 monthly?”

Current responses:

✅ 41% said Yes

❌ 51% said No

🤷 8% offered another opinion

Translation: More than half of respondents aren’t convinced S$3,300 can cover their kopi-o to knee surgery bills.

And they may have a point. Retirement costs are estimated to range between S$412,000 and S$2.4 million, depending on your lifestyle, longevity, and whether you intend to eat at hawker centres or hipster cafés till age 85.

The finish line keeps moving

Even as Singapore leads Asia in the Global Retirement Index — thanks to strong financial systems and income equality — the cost of living isn’t exactly taking a chill pill. Inflation, rising healthcare bills, and a longer life expectancy are chipping away at retirement savings like a persistent leaky tap.

The Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS) has also been increased to S$426,000, which offers payouts of up to S$3,300 a month, but financial experts say it may still fall short, especially for future retirees. A 25-year-old today, for example, could need as much as S$2.4 million to sustain a similar quality of life in their twilight years.

Singaporeans sprinting to save, but unsure if they’ll win

Let’s face it — Singaporeans are disciplined savers. We’ve gamified CPF top-ups with tax relief incentives, and treated our OA, SA, and MA accounts like digital piggy banks. But there’s a growing “comfort gap,” especially among those not in high-income brackets or without housing paid off.

Some may even joke, “I can retire comfortably… if I also win 4D jackpot!”

Others may anxiously check their CPF statements every month, like it’s their Netflix subscription renewal — hoping the numbers magically add up.

So what now?

Whether you think S$3,300 is plenty or peanuts, one thing’s clear: Singaporeans are taking retirement planning seriously, but “comfort” isn’t just about having enough to survive — it’s about living without fear that one hospital bill will wipe you out.

So before you daydream about sipping coconut water in Bali or volunteering at a community farm in Yishun, ask yourself: Is S$3,300 really enough for my version of retirement?

