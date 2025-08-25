‘Is happiness worth the pay cut?’ Stories from those who walked away from high-paying jobs

SINGAPORE: In a world where professional success often depends on your paycheck, walking away from a well-paying job might seem like a strange choice. Still, more people are doing exactly that, and their reasons are as personal as they are convincing.

On Reddit, one netizen asked a simple but pointed question: “People who quit high-paying jobs, are you emotionally and mentally happy now?” The question resonated, encouraging people to share their thoughts after leaving behind prestigious positions, six-figure salaries, and the perks that usually represent “success.”

From burnout to balance

One respondent shared his experience in ad sales at a leading tech company. The money was good, with monthly paychecks in the five figures enhanced by commissions and travel stipends. The team spirit was robust, and the paybacks were top-notch. However, beneath this appealing surface lay a different reality.

“Every day felt like 100%,” he wrote. Constant travel, demanding targets, and the stress of relying on unreliable clients were physically draining. The result was that he gained weight, developed bruxism, and regularly fell ill. In the end, he decided to let go of his job, risked a huge cut in his paycheck to go back to a marketing-related function. The new job had fewer perks but also far fewer problems. His only regret? “I could have saved more money during my 1.5 years. Otherwise, I’m happy where I am now.”

Swapping paychecks for peace

Another commenter recounted leaving a toxic workplace led by what she called an “insane boss.” The salary was generous, especially for someone early in her career, but the emotional toll was too much. “I was absolutely miserable and stressed out,” she remembered. The switch to a lower-paying job surprisingly brought a major benefit: peace of mind. “I took a 30% pay cut but received a 100% happiness increase. Never looked back!”

The other side of the story

Not all transitions go smoothly. One commenter who left a well-paying job in frustration found himself unemployed for two years before accepting a position at a small company with half the salary. “If you’re young, unmarried, and without major financial obligations, the change can be refreshing,” he noted, but with time and financial pressure, a different kind of stress began to build.

Others agreed that stress doesn’t vanish; it simply changes form. As another commenter put it: “One stress comes from the cost of living and dependents. The other comes from a toxic professional environment and work-related pressure. Unless you lessen both your job expectations and lifestyle standards, tension and anxiety will follow you either way.”

A matter of perspective

Eventually, the post exposed a major reality — happiness is personal and relies on distinct situations. For some, abandoning a high-paying job was the first step towards improved well-being. For others, the trade-off resulted in new types of challenges they hadn’t thought of.

Within the many views and experiences being shared, one piece of advice emerged — unpretentious and compelling: “Life is too short to be unhappy. So long as your loved ones are taken care of, go be happy.”

Whether you’re facing burnout or just wondering if the grass is greener elsewhere, these stories serve as both a warning and a source of inspiration. Money can buy comfort, but it doesn’t always guarantee peace.